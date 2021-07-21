1h ago

add bookmark

Cape taxi violence: 'No Codeta, no CATA, you can't kill our people' - ANC in Western Cape

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ANC in the Western Cape condemned the deadly taxi violence in Cape Town. 
  • The party called on the authorities to stop the killing. 
  • The opposition in the province also questioned the permit allocation system. 

The ANC in the Western Cape condemned the deadly taxi violence in Cape Town. 

"The killing indiscriminately of commuters has nothing to do with the fight between [taxi associations] CATA and Codeta," said Lerumo Kalako, convenor of the opposition party in the province. 

"And, worse, shooting to kill the drivers. What have they done? They have nothing to do with the fight.

"The ANC alliance stance is: 'No Codeta, no CATA, you can't kill our people," he said during an online media briefing on Wednesday.

He also questioned the integrity of the permit allocation system.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for community safety, JP Smith, said there appeared to have been no attacks between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 21: Golden Arrow b
Golden Arrow buses stopped alongside the N2 at Borchards Quarry, entrance to Nyanga, to transport workers who stood in long lines in the pouring rain on Wednesday.

Police and local law enforcement authorities were guarding and patrolling public transport nodes, after months of conflict between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta), who are mother bodies for taxi operators affiliated to the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco).

READ | When will the taxi violence end, asks Cape Town commuter desperate to get to work

"Feedback from the City's safety and security meeting is that there have been no incidents of taxi violence reported this morning," said Smith. "Very few taxis are operating, and ranks and [public transport interchanges] are fairly quiet."

He said authorities were also conducting vehicle checks, searching for firearms, and ensuring that operating taxis are doing so legally. 

However, in the uneasy calm, Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) warned employers not to penalise employees unable to get to work this week because of the erratic availability of transport.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 21: Golden Arrow b
Pedestrians stood in long lines in the pouring rain from early morning to town and various other places amid ongoing taxi violence.

"Employers must refrain from taking any action against our members," said Cosatu's Western Cape secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, at the briefing.

Thousands of commuters have been stranded, with limited transport alternatives. 

READ | How taxi association Santaco became the unlikely heroes of #UnrestSA

After a Golden Arrow bus driver was shot in the mouth, drivers were too scared to drive, and commuters were stranded in the cold. 

It also exposed many employees to the possibility of being replaced by unscrupulous employers, or to losing pay for not being at work.

More than 80 people have been murdered in the shootings since the beginning of the year. 

The Western Cape transport department is mulling whether to approach a court for an interdict to help de-escalate the violence. 

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has already gazetted an intention to suspend the Paarl to Bellville route to CATA and Codeta, and bring in alternate operators from other areas to serve commuters. He is considering comments received on this intention.

The transport department met with the Gauteng transport department, the City of Cape Town and the department's legal services, and its counsel is exploring the option of asking a court to place the Santaco-aligned associations under administration.

An application was not filed by Wednesday morning. 

The department's chief director, Yasir Ahmed, said the application could ask that associations be confined to certain geographic areas.

The interdict would also ask that associations not intimidate associations in other regions to join them. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 21: Golden Arrow b
Pedestrians queue in the pouring rain to get on public transport on Wednesday.

He said the City of Cape Town had put on hold an agreed 'Special Regulatory Process' (SRP) for all CATA and Codeta affiliates until the cycle of violence is stopped.

A letter to this effect was sent to all CATA and Codeta affiliated associations on Monday, 12 July 2021.

"This puts on hold an agreement between the [City of Cape Town] and Santaco to expedite the legalisation of 'long serving illegal taxis'," he said.

The department suspended its financial support agreement with Santaco, which included meeting allowances and office support for provincial and regional executives. 

The Blue Dot incentive payments to CATA and Codeta have also been suspended after the operational status of their 'regions' was changed to 'red' as a direct result of the conflict.

READ | Mbalula slams recent Cape Town taxi violence as 'disappointing'

"CATA and Codeta will not be eligible for incentive payments as a result," said Ahmed at a media briefing on Tuesday.

He explained that the conflict emanated from illegal operators starting a route, being forced to join one of the associations for protection, and their route then being taken over by the association.

There was also some "floor crossing" between associations. Ahmed said the taxi environment in the Western Cape is unique because operators must belong to one of the mother bodies. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 21: Golden Arrow b
Pedestrians queue in the rain to get onto public transport.

In the meantime, the Cape Metro Development Council, which says it represents more than 25 development forums, called on the warring taxi associations to silence their guns for the sake of people's lives. 

Violence

"As a structure, we firmly believe that only hired guns (inkabi) benefit from the ongoing mayhem and violence; genuine taxi operators and business people can only benefit from a taxi business run in an environment of peace and stability," the council said. 

It has threatened a taxi boycott if they do not stop the shootings by 23 July. 

Convener Ndithini Leon Tyhido told News24 there had, however, been a positive meeting with Codeta on Wednesday morning. 

"There is a genuine sense of wanting a ceasefire," said Tyhido.

He called on the authorities, who are facilitating the formal talks, to include community and commuter representation for perspective on how it is affecting them. 

"It is really unthinkable that, in 2021, even people travelling in private vehicles will be shot at," he said. 

He raised concern about the stalled Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain MyCiTi N2 express bus contract, in which Codeta, Golden Arrow Bus Service and the Route 6 Taxi Association from Mitchells Plain were shareholders. 

"That dispute has been going for more than a year," he said. 

The  council called for MyCiTi and AutoPax buses to be arranged for commuters, until the taxis were operating properly again. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towntrafficcrimetransport
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 1064 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1741 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
50% - 2758 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.62
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.00
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,805.26
-0.3%
Silver
25.22
+1.1%
Palladium
2,670.86
+1.1%
Platinum
1,078.13
+0.8%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
60,502
+1.4%
All Share
66,559
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,138
+1.7%
Industrial 25
87,506
+1.4%
Financial 15
12,581
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

31m ago

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

4h ago

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

6h ago

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

6h ago

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games
USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

6h ago

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers
Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos

7h ago

Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos
160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

8h ago

160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers
High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics

8h ago

High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

9h ago

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo