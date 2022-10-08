1h ago

add bookmark

Cape tourism bodies on edge as German tourist's murder sends jitters through industry

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The recent killing of a German tourist in Mpumalanga has left tourism bodies on edge.
The recent killing of a German tourist in Mpumalanga has left tourism bodies on edge.
Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty
  • Cape tourism bodies are fearing a ripple effect after the recent killing of a German tourist in Mpumalanga.
  • Cape Town Tourism has issued a warning to foreign visitors to be cautious when visiting the Mother City. 
  • ATM fraud as well as pickpocketing of foreign visitors remain a major concern.

The recent killing of a German tourist in Mpumalanga has left tourism bodies on edge, following a spate of kidnappings that has gripped parts of the country.

Now, Cape Town Tourism has issued a warning to foreign visitors to be cautious when visiting the Mother City.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said they anticipated a bumper festive season, especially with Cape Town being frequently cited as among the world's best holiday destinations.

"Accompanied by a high return visitor rate, we must continue to ensure that safety is a key priority and show that the city cares for its visitors," he added. 

WATCH | 'My son nearly died' and Minister Cele never came, says mom of boy shot outside Numbi Gate

Various tourism industry bodies - including the police, Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), SANParks, and consular generals - have identified safety trends and discussed solutions to ensure locals and visitors remain safe.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for economic growth, James Vos, said the City remained committed to ensuring Cape Town, as a destination, was safe and ready to welcome travellers.

He added:

With our tourism industry bodies, including SAPS and the CCID on the ground, we facilitate year-round programmes focusing on the prevention of tourist and visitor safety incidents through community, stakeholder and enforcement engagements and implement the use of technology to ensure a safer Cape Town.

Vos said the City had deployed 1 000 extra law enforcement officers to the 11 worst crime hotspots in Cape Town. 

"We will invest in even more law enforcement officers, equipment, and vehicles to make every Capetonian feel safer. And we will focus single-mindedly on growing the economy so that more people can get into work and out of poverty while working around-the-clock to attract more visitors with clever campaigns and travel connections," he added.

The CCID's manager for safety and security, Muneeb Hendricks, said it was common knowledge criminals targeted tourists in cities worldwide.

READ | German tourist shooting: SANParks fears holiday cancellations by local, international visitors

"Cape Town, and the vibrant, economically successful CBD, is no different. We are always concerned when any visitor is targeted, not only foreign tourists, but we need to emphasise that there are not huge numbers of these kinds of incidents in the Cape Town CBD.

"Most of the crimes committed in town are petty crimes such as ATM fraud, chain snatching and pickpocketing."

Hendricks added there had been some cases of foreign tourists being targeted in the CBD, but they were in the minority, involving incidents of chain snatching and pickpocketing.

"ATM fraud is a concern in the city centre and other parts of the city. International and South African tourists are vulnerable to ATM fraudsters who use sophisticated scams to lure unsuspecting visitors to ATMs and gain access to their funds," he said.

But the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry added it was concerned the trend of callous criminals targeting tourists could make investors jittery and taint a tourism industry struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its deputy president, Derryn Brigg, said the news of the German tourist being killed had stressed the chamber as the country's tourism sector was likely to be hit hard by such occurrences.

Brigg said:

Such incidences cause a lot of strain on the sector as the nation's image is greatly tarnished, and this could lead to a decline in tourist levels in the country.

"There is, therefore, a need to examine the issues pertaining to crime and tourism since effective crime prevention and changing negative perceptions can contribute significantly to economic growth by promoting investments and tourism," Brigg added.

US Consulate General spokesperson Stacy Barrios said the US Department of State had no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas.

"We provide comprehensive safety and security information for every country in the world on our travel.state.gov website to help citizens assess the risks of travel.

"Each country information page contains a travel advisory, recently issued alerts, and other important details specific to that country.

"We encourage US citizens travelling overseas to enrol in the smart traveller enrolment programme so they can receive important messages about their destination[s] directly, including timely alerts and updates to travel advisories, and to enable the US Embassy to assist in an emergency.

"As a matter of course, we don't comment regarding diplomatic conversations with our South African partners," Barrios added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capegermanycape towntourismcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 884 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 10030 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

44m ago

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.99
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.95
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.52
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,694.90
0.0%
Silver
20.13
0.0%
Palladium
2,193.35
0.0%
Platinum
917.25
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

07 Oct

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo