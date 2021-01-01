Cape Town ANC councillor arrested for alleged drunken driving on New Year's Eve

An ANC Cape Town councillor has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year's Eve.

According to City of Cape Town ANC caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams, the party had "learnt with shock about the arrest of one of its councillors".

"As the ANC, we take the matter very seriously and believe that the law must take its course and the person [must] be brought to book. We also believe that the law applies to everyone irrespective of the position you hold in society," Abrahams said.

"We will escalate the matter to the ANC [regional executive committee] for further investigation and possible disciplinary action against the councillor concerned."

