Cape Town animal welfare shelter on high alert after devastating mountain fire

A team from the Animal Welfare Society of SA is hard at work rescuing animals as Cape Town's mountain fire rages on.

The organisation had re-advertised its free offer of limited accommodation for those in a constrained environment.

It said it still had space for any animals and pets needing temporary accommodation until the situation normalised.

The organisation activated its Emergency Disaster Risk Management Plan that includes the admission of a potential influx of animals in the event of a fire.

Speaking to News24, its resource development and communication officer, Allan Perrins, said the organisation had re-advertised its free offer of limited accommodation for those in a constrained environment.

"Our strategy still is focused on giving at this time of great need, and I am pleased to report that our selfless magnanimity has been widely lauded and rewarded," he added.

Since the fire's containment, the organisation has proceeded with the task of searching for animals caught up in the inferno.



Perrins said the hospital team was well-prepared in treating burn victims and had several specialist burn kits to deal with just about any eventuality.

On Monday evening, the team was alerted to a porcupine wandering the streets and dispatched a crew immediately to find the elusive animal which appeared to have escaped the blaze unharmed.

"This porcupine is one of the lucky wild animals to have survived the intense fire that must have cost the lives of countless other wild creatures," Perrins said.

"The wildlife that managed to flee the inferno will return to a scorched habitat that will take time to rehabilitate.

"This may force these animals to seek refuge in suburbia to which end we request that everyone show greater restraint and tolerance for their temporary plight."



The AWSSA's operational team said its operational team was drained but determined to see that these animals were safe and sound.

"These legends have worked tirelessly around the clock and driven many hundreds of kilometres to help animals needing assistance or temporary homes," Perrins added.

The AWSSA said it still had space for anyone needing to temporarily board their pets with it for free until the situation normalised.

Anyone needing its help or advice is welcome to call the organisation during office hours on 021 692 2626 or 082 601 1761 after hours.