37m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town anti-mask protester charged with assault declared unfit to stand trial

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Craig Peiser
Craig Peiser
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images
  • The man charged with allegedly assaulting a journalist during a lockdown beach protest has been declared unfit to stand trial.  
  • The National Prosecuting Authority said Craig Peiser was involuntarily admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.  
  • A psychiatric report found he had no criminal capacity and could not distinguish right from wrong.

The anti-mask protester charged with allegedly assaulting a journalist during a lockdown beach protest has been declared unfit to stand trial.  

The National Prosecuting Authority said Craig Peiser was involuntarily admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.  

A psychiatric report found he had no criminal capacity and could not distinguish right from wrong.  

Peiser was arrested in Cape Town in a reprise of a protest over the beach ban in an earlier version of the lockdown at the beginning of the year.  

eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock was reporting on the protest when her mask was pulled off her face. Peiser was charged with assault as a result.

At his court appearance in Simon's Town, he was filmed sitting on a pavement outside for a long time explaining his thought processes. 

READ | Lockdown: Man arrested for allegedly assaulting a reporter during an anti-mask protest 

Peiser was kept in custody while a decision was made as to whether he would need a psychiatric evaluation.  

He was then sent for one while still in custody.  

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the conclusion was that Peiser was unfit to stand trial and was admitted to Valkenberg.  

"This follows a psychiatric report authored by Professor Sean Kaliski.  

"He is going to be treated as an involuntary mental health care user. Based on the report, the court also found that he didn't have criminal capacity when the incidents happened.  

"He couldn't distinguish between right and wrong," added Ntabazalila. 

This approach is usually reserved for an accused who is unable to follow criminal proceedings properly. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 6 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
40% - 149 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
22% - 83 votes
No, I don't think they need it
38% - 140 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.95)
Gold
1783.32
(+0.05)
Silver
27.27
(+0.02)
Platinum
1270.99
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
61.81
(-1.60)
Palladium
2369.01
(+0.59)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo