Cape Town authorities urge caution as another cold front hits the city

The City of Cape Town said no significant incidents had been reported to the Disaster Management Centre.

According to a South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast, "disruptive" rainfall was expected from midday on Thursday.

The Western Cape government urged the public to be cautious.

Capetonians are bracing themselves as yet another cold front hit the Mother City on Thursday.



The City of Cape Town's disaster risk agencies were placed on high alert as more gale force winds and heavy rain lashed the city.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said all agencies were on standby to deal with any impact brought on by the adverse weather conditions.



"We appeal to residents to help reduce flood risk by clearing out drainage systems, raising the floor level of a structure so that it is higher than the natural ground level, making sandbags and digging trenches around the house to divert water away."

Powell said no significant incidents had been reported to the Disaster Management Centre, although motorists had been advised to proceed with caution when travelling on Hospital Bend as mud and debris had moved into parts of the roadway from the mountain.

Traffic Services were roadside and motorists were urged to drive slowly and increase their following distances.





??Cold front arriving Cape Town this afternoon (08 July 2021). Winds are currently around 60km/h gusting 80km/h with some heavy rain over the next 3 hours leading to poor driving conditions and localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/5XyUvomnHn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2021

Strong, damaging winds were expected to gust for most of Thursday. The SAWS issued a level 2 yellow warning for localised flooding.

The rain is certainly bucketing down in Cape Town! pic.twitter.com/vGSH8tCInB — David Maynier (@DavidMaynier) July 8, 2021

Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning spokesperson James-Brent Styan urged the public to be cautious.

"The weather conditions in the Western Cape have taken a turn for the worst this afternoon [Thursday] as predicted by the SAWS; the very strong gale-force wind has started to set in across the south-western parts of the province, particularly in the City of Cape Town."

He added that the metro experienced heavy rainfall.

"It will make conditions very difficult this afternoon as well as this evening until very late. We are urging those driving to be patient and to drive slowly. Be aware high sided vehicles on the major routes are at risk of falling over as a result of the strong winds."