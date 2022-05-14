1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town baboon management: Creecy raises hopes of finding a solution as state bodies pass the buck

accreditation
Tred Magill, Correspondent
A Cape Chacma baboon.
A Cape Chacma baboon.
Getty Images
  • The management of stray baboons on the Cape Peninsula has been a vexing issue for residents and the City of Cape Town.
  • Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy has added her influence in a bid to find a resolution.
  • The City recently announced it was abandoning its baboon management programme.

While Environment Minister Barbara Creecy last week raised hopes of clarifying responsibility for baboon management in the City of Cape Town, the SA National Parks (SANParks) has been slammed for "perpetuating the confusion" about its statutory obligation to manage baboons in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

The minister's proposal for "round table talks" between the local, provincial and national environment authorities - the metro, Cape Nature and SANParks - follows the City's decision to abandon the urban baboon management programme.

It conceded "baboon management is not the mandate of the City", despite having spent multiple millions to fund the controversial programme for 12 years.

READ | Cape Town metro to abandon baboon management programme: 'Animal rights activists have won'

In a formal statement on the Cape Town metro's decision to abandon the baboon management programme called Animal Rights Activists have Won, the department's Albi Modise said: "Minister Creecy has tasked SANParks to work with Cape Nature and the City of Cape Town to convene a round table on baboon management and work with civil society.                

"The challenge of baboons in the Cape metropole is complex and requires co-operation among stakeholders, not finger pointing.

"The purpose of the roundtable is to attempt to reintegrate a range of stakeholders who have been alienated by current baboon management practices."

Responsibility for managing Chacma baboons on the urban edges of the TMNP has long been disputed by the statutory environmental authorities. The dispute centres around responsibility for Chacma baboons which leave the TMNP into residential areas on the urban edge.

"SANParks has always acknowledged its responsibility in managing baboons in Table Mountain National Park. By law, when animals leave a national park, they are the responsibility of a provincial entity or of the landowner on whose land they traverse," said Modise.

But this statement is not going unchallenged.

ALSO READ | Jane Goodall backs Betty's Bay group's fight against council 'paint balling, euthanising' baboons

"Absolute nonsense," retorted lawyer Naude Visser, who acts for animal activist Ryno Engelbrecht.

In 2020, Engelbrecht forced the City to return the well-loved baboon Kataza to his troop in Kommetjie

The strategy on buffer zones for national parks, promulgated in 2012 by then-environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa, explicitly stated "any animal escaping from a national park into buffer zone areas other than adjacent conservation estate, the national park management authority must take all steps reasonably necessary to capture the animal; or deal with the animal so that the public interest is best served and any danger posed by such animal is averted or minimised".

"As long as the ministry continues to deny SANParks' responsibility for wild animals outside of the TMNP, they perpetuate the so-called 'confusion' and the conflict between the local, provincial and national environment authorities - they're perpetuating 'confusion' to avoid their statutory obligation." said Visser.

Modise did not specify what law makes "a provincial entity" responsible for baboons leaving the TMNP and Cape Nature has denied such responsibility.

In response to why Cape Nature had provided permits to the metro with "no mandate", Zohra Parker said "Cape Nature has no obligation to keep baboons out of urban areas and is not responsible for nuisance animals, or waste management; and also does not have any mandated obligation towards the health and safety of city residents. We obviously advise and support where we can".

The DA's Dave Bryant said Naude was "spot on".

"If an elephant leaves the boundaries of Kruger Park and enters a residential area it is ridiculous to suggest that would be the responsibility of an individual homeowner or the local municipality to capture and return the elephant.

"For SANParks to suggest that individual homeowners must now deal with rogue baboons themselves could have dangerous consequences for both animals and people," Bryant added.

Weeks ago, the City withdrew four rangers from Tokai and Constantia, claiming "contingency funding" was depleted.

The move prompted outrage from Constantia residents, as baboons moved into the area causing damage to property and threatening residents and pets.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townsanparkscape naturewestern capecape townbaboon management
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 65 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 166 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 722 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,811.62
0.0%
Silver
21.11
0.0%
Palladium
1,947.50
0.0%
Platinum
945.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo