17m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town beachgoers urged to be cautious as sharks return to False Bay

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Beachgoers are urged to be extra vigilant this holiday season as four sharks have been recently spotted in Strandfontein, Muizenberg and Fish Hoek.
Beachgoers are urged to be extra vigilant this holiday season as four sharks have been recently spotted in Strandfontein, Muizenberg and Fish Hoek.
  • Beachgoers are being urged to be extra cautious after sharks were spotted at Strandfontein, Muizenberg and Fish Hoek.
  • According to Shark Spotters, there hasn't been an attack in Cape Town since 2014.
  • People have been warned to not enter the ocean when it is murky, or after twilight. 

Four great white and bronze whale sharks have been spotted recently at Strandfontein, Muizenberg and Fish Hoek beaches.

Shark Spotters Safety Education Research Conservation (SSSERC) in Cape Town issued the warning after seeing an increase in shark activities in and around False Bay.

In the past few days, two great white sharks have been spotted just off Strandfontein beach, and two 2.2m bronze whale sharks have also been seen recently.

Shark Spotters' Sarah Waries told News24 that there hadn’t been any shark attacks in Cape Town since 2014.

"We’ve seen a total of five sharks this year, with regular sightings of bronze whale sharks. In previous years, we’d see about 200 sharks during the year, before white sharks started disappearing in 2018. They’ve now started making a comeback to our shores, and it’s great that we can spot them after they’ve been gone for so long," she said.

Waries added that bronze whale sharks could grow up to 3m in size and usually hunted for their food.

"Even though there have been no records of these sharks attacking people in South Africa, it is still advisable for people to practice safety precautions when entering the oceans," she said. 

What to do when you see a shark

Waries added that if people were not fully aware of all of the risks of swimming in the ocean, or were not prepared to take these risks, they should not go into the water.

"White sharks, like all predators, are more likely to identify a solitary individual as potential prey. So, try to remain in a group. They are primarily visual hunters which would normally allow them to correctly distinguish you from their preferred prey species," she added.

"Avoid entering the ocean when it is murky, or during darkness or twilight hours, when sharks rely on their other senses to locate potential prey, rather than their vision.

"When encountering a white shark remain as calm as you can. Assess the situation. Do not panic! Panicked, erratic movements are likely to increase the shark’s curiosity, draw it closer to you and possibly send signals similar to an injured or distressed prey. Use any equipment (camera, surfboard, etc.) you may be carrying to create a barrier between yourself and the shark," Waries said.

ALSO READ | Cape Town woman killed in gang crossfire while crossing the road with her 5-year-old child

If you see a shark, calmly alert other ocean users around you. Remain in or create a group, and leave the water in a calm and swift, but smooth, manner.

"You must alert the lifeguards or shark spotters, immediately, " added Waries.  

Being bitten by a shark remained a concern for many beachgoers, even though statistically, the chances are extremely low, Waries added.

Of the more than 500 species of shark, only the great white bull (Zambezi) and tiger shark posed a significant threat to humans.

"All three of these species occur in waters off Africa, although in Cape Town we only deal with white sharks, as bull and tiger sharks do not occur in Cape waters," she added.

Here are some shark safety tips to 'B Shark Smart" and avoid encountering a shark at the beach:

  • Avoid swimming in murky water and in low light because there is a higher chance of sharks mistaking you for their natural prey.
  • Don’t swim/surf/paddle at night or alone.
  • Avoid wearing contrasting colours and shiny jewellery, sharks see contrasting colours very well and the shimmer of jewellery can resemble shiny fish scales.
  • Listen to shark spotters, lifesavers, or law enforcement if you told to leave the water.
  • Avoid swimming on your own.
  • Stay in demarcated swimming areas.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecity of cape townconservationsharksanimals
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA steward Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
17% - 201 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 623 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.05
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,786.34
+0.2%
Silver
22.36
+0.8%
Palladium
1,757.96
-0.1%
Platinum
937.01
-1.0%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,283
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,084
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,811
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,014
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo