Cape Town beachgoers warned following drowning of two teen boys and man

Nicole McCain
A body has been recovered at a Cape Town beach, while two other drowning incidents were reported at different beaches of Friday.

NSRI
  • The body of a man who drowned at Mnandi Beach in Cape Town on Sunday has been recovered.
  • On the same day, two drownings were reported at Cape Town beaches.
  • The NSRI has urged the public to be cautious this weekend during spring tide.


Two teenage boys and a man have drowned in separate incidents in Cape Town this week.

The man's body was recovered at a beach, while two other drowning incidents were reported at different beaches on Friday.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the man's body was found at around 11:00 on Friday at Mnandi Beach. The body has been confirmed as that of a man who went missing while swimming at the beach last Sunday.

"The body has been taken into the care of police and Western Cape Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

Teen boy missing in surf

Later that afternoon, at 17:29 at Monwabisi Beach, a local family alerted law enforcement officers at the beach that their 14-year-old son was having difficulty in the surf. Emergency personnel and an NSRI crew responded but the teenager could not be found.

READ | Three-year-old girl dies after drowning incident in Johannesburg swimming pool

"Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, that including sweeping line-free dive search efforts by five NSRI rescue swimmers… no sign of the teenager was found. A Police Dive Unit assisted by City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and the NSRI Strandfontein will continue in ongoing search efforts," Lambinon said.

Shortly afterwards, at around 17:59, another drowning was reported at Lagoon Beach, Milnerton.

Dangerous rip currents

A 13-year-old boy had been rescued from the surf by a bystander, who had begun CPR. Emergency personnel responded and administered extensive advanced life support and CPR, but the teenager was declared dead.

An inquest docket has been opened.

"The two drowning incidents… happened during an outgoing tide and it appears that in both cases the teenagers were caught in strong rip currents," Lambinon said.

"The new moon spring tide peaks on Saturday and this spring tide's higher-than-normal high tide and lower-than-normal low tide will last into the coming week. Rip currents are the greatest danger and occur constantly throughout the month and bathers should exercise caution while swimming at beaches."

