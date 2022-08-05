Cape Town boy, 4, 'stabbed to death' by five-year-old neighbour

Police in Kraaifontein, Western Cape, opened a murder case after a five-year-old child stabbed to death a four-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg could not confirm which object was used by the five-year-old, saying the circumstances around the incident were part of an ongoing investigation.

SAFM reported the children were neighbours in Kraaifontein.

The four-year-old's grandmother told the Daily Voice that her grandson and his friend were playing with a group of children when the incident happened.

After hearing the child's screams, and what had happened, they took him to hospital, but he died en route.

The grandmother said her daughter lived on a Sassa grant and could not afford to bury her child.



