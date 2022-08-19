1h ago

Cape Town boy, 6, returned safely to family after abduction ordeal

accreditation
Nicole McCain
The Cape Town home of the family whose six-year-old boy was abducted while on his way to school.
The Cape Town home of the family whose six-year-old boy was abducted while on his way to school.
PHOTO: Peter Abrahams/Son
  • Six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar has been reunited with his family.
  • The Grade R pupil was snatched in Kensington, Cape Town on Wednesday while on his way to school.
  • Further details have not been disclosed because the matter is still under police investigation.

A six-year-old boy who was abducted in Kensington, Cape Town on Wednesday, has been returned to his family.

Shanawaaz Asghar was returned to his family late on Thursday night, a day after six armed men snatched him while he was on his way to school and forced him into a silver VW Polo.

Family spokesperson Dawood Esack said he was reunited with his family shortly after 23:00 on Thursday.

Shanawaaz Asghar
Shanawaaz Asghar was snatched on Wednesday morning.

He added that said the Grade R pupil was asleep on Friday morning, along with his two older siblings.

Esack said the family was filled with gratitude and very emotional, but added that they had been asked not to disclose too many details about the incident at this stage.

He said Asghar was "both mentally and physically fine".

READ | Cops 'refused' to chase down armed men who snatched 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, family claims

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed that the boy had been reunited with his family.

He was unable to provide further details and said:

Our investigation is still under way, and arrests are yet to be made. It is on this basis that further information regarding the case cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Traut previously told News24 that police were looking for six people in connection with the crime.

Kensington Community Policing Forum chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg said: "We can only thank the Almighty for the safe return of Shanawaaz. I would like to thank everyone involved in this regard; it is appreciated. Now we have more work to do. Communities must do more to help community policing, working with the law enforcement agencies, and not take a step back."

