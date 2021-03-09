16m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town braces itself for cold front, emergency services on high alert

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rainy and overcast weather.
Rainy and overcast weather.
News24
  • The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management has said all City services and external agencies are on standby to deal with the impact of bad weather conditions.
  • Localised flooding is expected over the south-western mountainous areas of the Western Cape on Wednesday.
  • The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of strong coastal winds which may cause disruptions at small harbours and ports and to beachfront activities between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of a cold front expected to hit Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

The cold front will bring moderate to heavy rains and strong winds are also expected to impact the province. The warning has prompted emergency services in the Cape Town metro to be on high alert.

"The cold front will set into the Western Cape tonight (Tuesday) persisting into tomorrow, clearing by early Thursday morning and will extend along the south coast from tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon into Thursday. Localised flooding can be expected over the south-western mountainous areas of the Western Cape tomorrow (Wednesday). General rainfall amounts of 20 to 40mm can be expected but 50mm over the high-lying areas," the SA Weather Service told News24.

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management said all City services and external agencies are on standby to deal with any potential impact of the weather conditions.

READ | Brrrace yourselves: 'Major' cold front to bring heavy rain, snow to SA

"The SA Weather Services has advised that a cold front will make landfall tonight, bringing rainfall, but also north-westerly winds along the coast reaching speeds of between 45 and 60km/h. Rough and choppy sea conditions are predicted as well," disaster risk management's Chantel Alexander said.

She urged the public to exercise caution.

The South African Weather Service also issued a level 5 warning for coastal north-westerly winds with a speed of between 60 and 80km/h. This may lead to disruptions at small harbours and ports, as well as to beachfront activities between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawswestern capecape townweather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4548 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 3053 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(+1.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(+0.97)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(+0.94)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.68)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.23)
Gold
1709.36
(+1.48)
Silver
25.78
(+2.48)
Platinum
1174.00
(+3.16)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2325.50
(+0.56)
All Share
68882.50
(+0.67)
Top 40
63315.81
(+0.64)
Financial 15
12895.73
(+1.16)
Industrial 25
88236.28
(+1.24)
Resource 10
71587.95
(-0.27)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from Cape Town to Rio
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo