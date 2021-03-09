Cape Town braces itself for cold front, emergency services on high alert

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management has said all City services and external agencies are on standby to deal with the impact of bad weather conditions.

Localised flooding is expected over the south-western mountainous areas of the Western Cape on Wednesday.

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of strong coastal winds which may cause disruptions at small harbours and ports and to beachfront activities between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of a cold front expected to hit Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

The cold front will bring moderate to heavy rains and strong winds are also expected to impact the province. The warning has prompted emergency services in the Cape Town metro to be on high alert.

"The cold front will set into the Western Cape tonight (Tuesday) persisting into tomorrow, clearing by early Thursday morning and will extend along the south coast from tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon into Thursday. Localised flooding can be expected over the south-western mountainous areas of the Western Cape tomorrow (Wednesday). General rainfall amounts of 20 to 40mm can be expected but 50mm over the high-lying areas," the SA Weather Service told News24.

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management said all City services and external agencies are on standby to deal with any potential impact of the weather conditions.

"The SA Weather Services has advised that a cold front will make landfall tonight, bringing rainfall, but also north-westerly winds along the coast reaching speeds of between 45 and 60km/h. Rough and choppy sea conditions are predicted as well," disaster risk management's Chantel Alexander said.

She urged the public to exercise caution.

The South African Weather Service also issued a level 5 warning for coastal north-westerly winds with a speed of between 60 and 80km/h. This may lead to disruptions at small harbours and ports, as well as to beachfront activities between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.