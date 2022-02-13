Cape Town bus commuters get ready. The MyCiTi N2 Express service is set to resume this week

The MyCiTi N2 Express bus service is set to resume on Saturday.

The first buses will depart from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha on Saturday shortly after 05:00.

Vandalised bus shelters will be repaired or replaced in the coming weeks.

It's all systems go for the MyCiTi N2 Express service in Cape Town after an absence of nearly three years. Bus commuters will finally be able to use the service as the buses are expected to start operating again this week.

The first buses will depart from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha on Saturday, 19 February shortly after 05:00 and will travel along the N2 freeway to the Civic Centre station in the Cape Town CBD.

The N2 Company is equally owned by Lisekhonikamva from Khayelitsha, which is affiliated with the Codeta taxi body, Mitchells Plain Rapid Transit (Route Six from Mitchells Plain) and Golden Arrow Bus Services. The company will run the day-to-day operation of the buses.

"We have been working non-stop over the past few weeks, and I am pleased to say that all is on course for the service to resume. The bus fleet is being serviced, bus drivers are being trained and familiarised with the routes," said City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Rob Quintas.

The service will resume in three phases, starting with three of the four routes.

"In the next four weeks, we will gradually add more buses to the routes as more commuters return to the service. Our intention is to have the whole fleet of 34 buses operational by 19 March," Quintas added.

Phasing in of the routes will take place as follows:

Phase 1: 19 February to 4 March (D01, D02, D04), which will be a limited start-up service. Phase 2: 5 March to 18 March (D01, D02, D04); additional buses will be added to match the increase in passenger demand. Phase 3: 19 March onward (D01, D02, D03, D04); the D03 route will be introduced as the service becomes fully operational.

Commuters can find the time schedules and latest information about the routes here.

"The urban mobility is the cardiovascular system of a city. It enables its residents and businesses to thrive and grow. The return of the MyCiTi N2 Express service is a vital addition to our public transport offering," Quintas said.

Before the service was suspended in May 2019, up to 6 000 passengers used the buses daily.

The service was abruptly terminated when the previous contract was not renewed in June 2019 because terms could not be agreed on. Passengers who had loaded money onto cards had to be refunded and had to find other forms of transport after the Metrorail train system collapsed.

