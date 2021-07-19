Cape Town bus driver shot in the mouth, motorists shot at amid taxi peace talks

A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry on Monday.

Shots were fired from a Langa rank towards passing motorists.

The sustained attacks come amid peace talks to stop the shootings.

A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday.

Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartooi said police were sent to the N2 in the direction of Cape Town just after Borcherds Quarry road on Monday morning.

"Upon arrival, they found the driver of the bus who sustained injuries to his mouth. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said Swartbooi.

The gunmen fled.

Cape Town - N2 Inbound: #CrimeScene Shots fired at at Golden Arrow Bus near the Airport exit - HEAVY QUEUE from Khayelitsha side — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 19, 2021

Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson John Dammert said the shooting was at around 06:30 on the N2 between Borcherds Quarry and the Airport Approach Road.

"No passengers were injured," said Dammert.

"Intelligence reports suggests that the incident could be related to the ongoing violence in the taxi industry."

Other GABS services continue as usual.

Meanwhile, in Langa, alongside the N2 closer to the Cape Town CBD, shooters fired on passing cars from the Langa taxi rank.

In that shooting, a 45-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were arrested, with extra police deployed to hot spots last week.

Commuters in Cape Town are on their own.Several taxi ranks around the city remain volatile. Drivers say feuds continue. We were intimidated while trying to shoot visuals of a bare Nyanga rank.Meanwhile, a Golden Arrow bus is abandoned on the N2. Driver shot in the face. pic.twitter.com/i6QatnPOJi — Natalie Malgas (@nataliemalgas) July 19, 2021

They will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on attempted murder charges.

The latest terror in the public transport sector comes amid talks among taxi operators to resolve a months-long bloody dispute which started over a route in Mbekweni in Paarl.

The B57 between Paarl and Bellville was at the centre of a bloody wave of violence.

More than 80 commuters and drivers were shot dead and almost 50 were injured since the beginning of the year.

The trauma has left commuters terrified.

On Monday, taxi services were sporadic as some drivers opt to stay off the road.

Talks led by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and his provincial counterpart Daylin Mitchell began on Friday, with no resolution by the end of the day.

These are expected to continue as policing in the taxi flashpoints is increased.

Friday was the deadline for Mitchell's call for comments on his gazetted intention to close the B87 route from Mbekweni in Paarl to Bellville.

With Western Cape Member of the Executive Council responsible for Safety, Transport and Public Works we are meeting taxi industry stakeholders in Cape Town. The industry carries many of our people to their places of work and is important it remains safe. pic.twitter.com/dbITzbQUD2 — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 16, 2021

The gazette is in terms of Section 91 of the Transport Act and gives him the right to close taxi routes if there is conflict.



The major associations are the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), which also represent affiliate associations and operators.

The SA National Taxi Operators Council are also involved in the talks.