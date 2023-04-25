Cape Town businessman found guilty of theft, perjury

A Cape Town businessman has been convicted on charges of theft and perjury.

A Cape Town businessman was convicted on charges of theft and perjury in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

It is understood Ridwaan Rajah, 42, from Good Hope Construction was awarded a tender by the Regional Bid Adjudication Committee (RBAC) of the Department of Public Works to do internal and external renovations at the Parliamentary Precinct.

The tender was awarded to Good Hope Plasterers CC trading as Good Hope Construction.

Good Hope Construction, however, subcontracted Winlite Aluminium Windows and Doors (Pty) Ltd (Winlite) to fabricate and erect aluminium curtain walls for the project worth approximately R519 000.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, after the work was certified to be finally completed, Rajah submitted the final account to the Department of Public Works for consideration and approval to the sum of more than R10.8 million.

The department did not accept the final account.

Rajah then instituted motion proceedings in the High Court.

He stated, in his founding affidavit, the contract value of R10 820 422.98 excluded the sum of R455 296 (excluding VAT) in respect of an advance allegedly paid by Good Hope Construction to Winlite for goods manufactured and kept off-site.

"The Department of Public Works made a payment of R718 867.29 to Good Hope Construction, which included the advance payment amounting to R455 296.40 [excluding VAT] or R519 037.90 [including VAT]," Hani said.

The High Court compelled the department in October 2015 to amend the total cost amount and make the additional payment of R455 296 to enable the company awarded the tender to pay the subcontractor.

In November 2015, the payment of R519 037.90 (including VAT) was made by the department to Good Hope Construction after the court order.



A thorough investigation revealed the subcontractor never received any payment during the initial contract after the High Court decision.

The department reported the matter to the Hawks for further probing and, through advanced investigations, realised an element of misrepresentation.

Rajah will remain in custody, and the case was postponed to May for sentencing.