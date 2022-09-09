Cape Town businessman gunned down in Lansdowne

A Lansdowne businessman has been gunned down in broad daylight.

The 40-year-old victim was attacked along Imam Haroon Road in Lansdowne.

Police are combing the scene for clues.

A Lansdowne businessman was shot dead in broad daylight after being attacked by three unknown suspects along Imam Haroon Road on Friday morning.

While locals claimed the suspects tried to kidnap the victim, Western Cape police said the motive for the attack was unknown and could only confirmed he was walking toward the road when he was attacked.

"The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. Lansdowne police registered a murder case for investigation," said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

Twigg added the suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

Lansdowne Community Police Forum spokesperson Rafique Foflonker said the senseless attack had left residents in shock and outraged.

He added:

We are calling for policing agencies and relevant authorities to step up their game to help eradicate these senseless criminal acts.

"It is always safe to be cautious whenever these things happen. But at this point in time, there is no additional precautions for the people of Lansdowne. I would caution businessmen, especially wealthy businessmen, to take additional precautions during this time," Foflonker said.

Ward councillor Mark Kleinschmidt, who identified the victim as 40-year-old Khalid Parker, sent his condolences to the Parker family.

He said law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert, following up all leads in the case.

Kleinschmidt added:

We will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. We have a very vigilant neighbourhood watch.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Amin Qolo on 073 018 1002.



