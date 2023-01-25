1h ago

Cape Town businessman in court after video shows him allegedly assaulting wife

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife.
David Prado
  • Surveillance footage showing a Cape Town businessman allegedly assaulting his wife has emerged.
  • The businessman made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on several charges of assault on Tuesday.
  • The mother and child are currently being represented by AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.

A video has emerged showing a Cape Town businessman allegedly assaulting his wife while his minor daughter tries to protect her mom.

The businessman, who cannot be named to protect his daughter's identity as she is a witness to a crime, made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on several charges of assault on Tuesday.

AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit will be representing the mother and child.

The unit said the surveillance footage would form part of the evidence against the accused, known as a "successful businessman based in Cape Town".

The man can be seen in the footage on a bed overpowering a woman, punching her all over her body, including her face, and strangling her. While he is doing this, a young girl tries to stop the assault.

The unit said the couple's CCTV captured several incidents.

In August 2018, the unit's client opened a case of assault against her husband.

The police arrested the accused, and he was later granted bail.

READ | Cape Town teen shot 17 times just hours before release of his matric results

The unit said years of physical and emotional abuse had taken its toll on the woman and her daughter.

"Her then-attorney told the prosecutor that they were emotionally unfit to testify - the case was subsequently withdrawn," it added in a statement on Wednesday. 

The unit met with the woman, who is now prepared to proceed with the case.

It made representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the case was re-enrolled.

AfriForum's private prosecution unit's spokesperson Barry Bateman said: "We will keep a close eye on this case to ensure justice is done. We appeal to victims of gender-based violence to speak out and seek support.

"There will always be someone to stand by your side, like our unit, which has assisted many women in similar positions."

The case was postponed to 16 February 2023.

Read more on:
afriforumcape townwestern capecrime and courts
