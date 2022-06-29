1h ago

Cape Town businessman rescued more than 100 days after kidnapping

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Ismail Rajah (69) was rescued by police and private security from this house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Ismail Rajah (69) was rescued by police and private security from this house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
PHOTO: @Abramjee, Twitter
  • Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah has been rescued.
  • Rajah was kidnapped outside his business premises in March.
  • Four men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah has been rescued more than 100 days after being kidnapped outside his Parow business.

Police confirmed that the 69-year-old businessman was rescued from his captors at a house in Khayelitsha during an operation in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Four men, aged 30 to 38, were arrested, said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

READ | Kidnapped Cape Town construction boss still missing

Rajah was snatched outside Good Hope Construction in March and bundled into a high-powered Audi Q7 by men armed with AK-47s, News24 previously reported.

Rajah is the founding CEO of the company, which has close ties to the community through its sponsorship of a cricket club in Cravenby, as well as his son's love of motorsport.

"Following his kidnapping, a ransom demand was made to his family. It is reported that the family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the SAPS National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was roped in to investigate," said Mathe.

Ismail Rajah
Ismail Rajah.

Police confiscated cellphones and various equipment they believed were used to commit the crime.

Mathe added:

The SAPS is urging members of the public to immediately report kidnappings so as to enable police to investigate, effect arrests and rescue victims.

The four alleged kidnappers are expected to appear in the Parow Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Rajah has been safely reunited with his family and is unharmed, according to Mathe.

