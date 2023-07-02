1h ago

Cape Town card cloning scammers handed hefty jail sentences

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
Two people have been given five- and eight-year jail sentences in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022
  • Two bank card cloning scammers have been handed down five- and eight-year jail sentences.
  • They were linked to various fraudulent transactions around Cape Town malls between 2017 and 2018. 
  • Their co-accused is currently serving an eight-year sentence for the same charges. 

Two bank card cloning scammers have been handed five- and eight-year jail sentences respectively in the the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Silindilizwe Ntini, 45 and Lwazi Madondo, 35, were sentenced for fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transactions Act 25 of 2002.

They were involved in bank card cloning scams with their co-accused Arthur Qedinda Dube, who is currently serving an eight-year sentence for the same charges. 

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, the trio was linked to various fraudulent transactions around Cape Town malls between 2017 and 2018. 

On Friday, Ntini and Madondo appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for sentencing after they were found guilty in December 2022.

Vukubi said:

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team worked around the clock in proving that all three accused were actually working together in these scams until December 2022 when the two were also found guilty.

Ntini was found guilty on five counts of fraud, three counts of money laundering and 15 contraventions of the Electronic Communication and Transaction Act.

Madondo was found guilty on seven counts of fraud, three counts of money laundering and 27 contraventions of the same act. 

"The sentence was handed down on 30 June 2023 where Ntini was sentenced to five years imprisonment on all charges and Madondo was sentenced to eight years," added Vukubi.

Western Cape Hawks head Major General Mathipa Makgato lauded the arrests.


