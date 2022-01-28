Cape Town City Hall to be declared Parliament precinct for SONA

The City Hall will officially be declared a precinct of Parliament.

This is to accommodate the State of the Nation Address.

The City offered the space as a venue when it became clear that Parliament would be a no-go zone following a devastating fire.

This is to allow the State of the Nation Address to go ahead, after a fire that started on 2 January gutted the National Assembly Building over two days.

Sections of the Old Assembly were also damaged.

Initially, the ANC, which holds the majority in Parliament, issued a statement rejecting the offer, but it was subsequently accepted.

On Monday, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will officially hand over the City Hall to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's will deliver his speech on 10 February at 19:00 in the City Hall.

Meanwhile, it seems to be all systems go for the bail application on Saturday of Zandile Mafe, who was is accused of starting the fire.

