Cape Town City Hall's turn to get lit up for Ukraine

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he also sent a message of solidarity to the mayor of Kyiv.

The Western Cape legislature's similar gesture was met with anger from some opposition parties.

It is Cape Town City Hall's turn to be lit up in yellow and blue in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he had also sent a message to the mayor of Kyiv to express solidarity with Ukraine in its conflict with the Russian Federation.

"I informed Mr [Vitali] Klitschko that the City of Cape Town stands alongside other nations and cities around the free world in calling for peace in Ukraine and an end to Russian imperialist aggression," Hill-Lewis added in a statement on Wednesday.

"The gesture of illuminating Cape Town City Hall in Kyiv's colours will serve as a reminder of the torment the city and its residents are facing.

"Through this small gesture, we are also calling on our national government - and other governments around the world - to do more for peace to be restored and for the unprovoked and illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people to be halted."

A similar gesture by the Western Cape legislature was met with anger by the opposition ANC and Al Jamah-ah earlier this week, who said the DA-led legislature did not extend the same solidarity to Palestinians and others who have come under attack.

Pictures of the lighting up of the legislature indicate there appeared to be a problem with the blue filter for the lights, but attempts at gaining clarity on the apparent malfunction did not yield an official response.

City Hall hosted the State of the Nation Address in February after the National Assembly building caught fire on 2 January.

