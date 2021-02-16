Cape Town climate activist inspired to make a difference after trip to Antarctica

A Cape Town climate justice activist returned from a trip to Antarctica more determined than ever to bring about change.

A young Cape Town climate justice activist returned from a trip to Antarctica - and is now even more determined to bring about change.

Akhaya Melithafa said it was depressing to see the conditions in Antarctica, and how crucial it is to the climate.

She said the trip, hosted by explorer Riaan Manser, along with four other matric pupils, has shaped her activism for the future.

"But one thing I really grasped was that there's really, really a lot going on in our world," she said during a meeting with Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

Melithafa, Cobus Berger, Thea Juanita Earnest, Boiketlo Lamula and Kelby Barker were chosen out of hundreds of matrics for the once-in-a-lifetime experience to see first-hand the effects of climate change.

"Antarctica has been severely affected by climate change," said Melithafa. "And we really have to understand the importance of Antarctica in controlling the climate for other parts of the world," she said.

She added that, even though it was depressing to see the conditions there, she plans to focus on hope.

"So I will definitely be going forward with that mindset and trying to implement a difference, instead of just criticising and being pessimistic about what is happening in our society right now."

She studied at the Centre of Science and Technology in Khayelitsha.

"I really look forward to seeing what you are going to do in South Africa to help drive the climate change agenda, and I am exceptionally proud that you are from the Western Cape and from one of our schools," said Schäfer.