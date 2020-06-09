Cape Town cop shot dead while probing lockdown irregularities at shop

A Cape Town police constable was killed on Monday night while probing a spaza shop for alleged lockdown irregularities.

A policewoman has been shot and killed while investigating Disaster Management Act irregularities at a Cape Town spaza shop.

The violent attack took place on Monday night in Cape Town, across the N2 highway from Cape Town International Airport.

Three police members had found a spaza shop open, in the Old Crossroads area of Nyanga.

While they were in the shop, a lone gunman entered and opened fire.

A policewoman, holding the rank of constable, was hit by a bullet in her neck.

Her two police colleagues returned fire, as the shooter fled.

The shooter was wounded during his getaway, and police found him outside his home - not far from the shop.

The policewoman, meanwhile, was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead at Lentegeur hospital. She was aged 30.

The shooter, aged 22, was taken to hospital - and remains under police guard.

Two more suspects have since been arrested, aged 24 and 28.

The investigation into the murder continues.

It is understood that the police officers, who came under fire, had been investigating alleged cigarette sales - but this was not detailed by police on Monday.

Police did confirm the SAPS members were checking on an issue related to Disaster Management Act regulations.

The sale of cigarettes and all tobacco products remains illegal under Level 3 of the lockdown.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo reported: "The family and colleagues of the deceased police official are receiving trauma counselling while condolences from SAPS management are pouring in."

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said: "It is disheartening when those who are entrusted to protect communities are attacked and killed while executing their duties."

Naidoo said the name and details of the fallen constable will be released once all family members have been notified.

"The colleagues of the police constable described her as a brave and dedicated soul, with a positive outlook on life," Naidoo said.