Cape Town cops come under fire for second time in two weeks

Nicole McCain
Cape Town police have come under attack for the second time in two weeks.
  • Cape Town police officers have been attacked twice in just under two weeks.
  • The first incident saw Kensington residents aiding a suspect to escape, by stoning police.
  • In the most recent case, police were fired at while on patrol in Philippi East.

On Tuesday, shortly after 11:00, Philippi East police officers patrolling in the area when they came under fire in Lower Crossroads.

"Sector commanders in Philippi East were conducting routine patrols down Nobiva Street in Lower Crossroads, when they noticed three suspicious looking males standing at the corner," Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk said.

"As the patrol vehicle approached them, one of the suspects produced a firearm and fired several gunshots at the approaching police vehicle. The SAPS members returned fire at the suspect."

The men fled the scene, dropping a firearm in the process, Van Wyk added.

The police officers gave chase, but the men managed to get away. They are still at large.

A 9mm pistol with one blank round was retrieved.

"Philippi East police are investigating a case of attempted murder. The motive for the attack is unknown," Van Wyk said.

During the first attack, on 1 May, Kensington police stopped an alleged gang member who was walking with an exposed firearm in Matroos Plein at about 03:00.

"The well known suspect was apprehended and the firearm confiscated. The suspect immediately started calling out for help and approximately 30 unknown members of the community came out of their homes and threatened to shoot the police members if the suspect is not released," said Van Wyk.

Members of the community started throwing stones at the officers and their vehicles, which allowed the suspect to escape.   

"The SAPS vehicles were slightly damaged. No shots were fired and no further arrests were made. The firearm was positively linked to a case in Kimberley and was handed in at Kensington SAP," he said.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile said the attacks on officers and state property were of grave concern.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, as well as their whereabouts, is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

