Cape Town couple survives organ transplants, gives birth to health baby girl

Lisalee Solomons
Tamzin Lee and her husband Jakobus Weideman are both ‘survivors of kidney transplants' and have welcomed a baby girl into the world.
A married Wynberg couple is over the moon having brought a child into the world, breaking the stigma that "organ transplant survivors" are not able to have kids.

Tamzin Lee and her husband Jakobus Weideman are both "survivors of kidney transplants" at Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH).

In 2020 the couple welcomed their baby girl Bailey into their family circle citing it as a "high-risk pregnancy" due to being post-transplant.

"We found out that I was pregnant when I was 12 weeks already to which the entire journey seemed to go very fast," said Tamzin Lee.

She said that even though her pregnancy was classified as a high-risk pregnancy due to being post-transplant, she would go to the hospital for check-ups every two weeks.

She said:

Bailey was a healthy baby throughout the pregnancy and so was I, except for my high blood pressure, but as a transplant recipient, that was always being monitored, I gave birth at eight months due to Bailey starting to kick my gall bladder and liver.

According to Tamzin Lee, due to her petite body, she had gone into distress and had an emergency C-section.

"Bailey was born with a weight of 2.345kg and in magnificent health," added Tamzin Lee.

According to Tamzin Lee, she had seen many doctors and physicians throughout her high school life as she would have days where she had no energy.

"None of them could place what was the matter with me. Late in November 2014 I was sick with flu-like symptoms and after about a week of not feeling better, my family rushed me to the Groote Schuur Hospital emergency room," she said.

Over the years Groote Schuur Hospital has been improving the quality of the lives of its organ transplant patients, with hundreds of them benefiting from the transplant service provided by the hospital.

The doctors had done many tests on her to determine what was wrong with her.

"I had Acute Renal Failure and my creatinine level was higher than 2 000 and this was very dangerous. When I started to receive emergency dialysis, did I start to realise what was happening to me," Weideman added. 

Weideman said after her diagnosis, she dialysed for a year.

"My cousin donated me one of her kidneys and it changed my life. The transplant took place on 6 January 2016."

The Weidemans said they desperately wanted to have a baby but the odds were stacked against them as they were unsure about whether they would be able to bring a child into this world due to them both having kidney transplants.

"My kidney transplant was done at Red Cross Children’s [War Memorial] Hospital when I was 16. I have been doing exceptionally well up until about 4 years ago when I was diagnosed with Antibody Medial Rejection but even considering the diagnosis I am doing very well," added Jakobus.

Dr Zunaid Barday, a nephrologist at the hospital, said transplant patients can have children.

"The pregnancy for both the mother and fetus are slightly higher risk, but most pregnancies are successful. The children born from these pregnancies are normal, provided that the medication had been adjusted beforehand, but even if not, there are rarely any long-term problems," she said.

Organ transplant coordinator, Fiona McCurdie said that 30 years ago, patients were actively discouraged from falling pregnant.

McCurdie added:

New medications, more knowledge about outcomes, and improved healthcare available for higher risk pregnancies, this has changed. Ten babies have been born to Groote Schuur Hospital renal transplant patients in the last five years.

McCurdie said that even though the Weideman’s have been able to have a successful transplant, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on transplants at the hospital.

"During the three waves, we have been unable to do transplants due to practical reasons such as transplant staff, theatre staff, and coordinators being redeployed to other areas. Transplant beds are being used by other units with the emergency units and ICUs not having beds available for donors to be managed," she added.

GSH said in 2020 Red Cross Children's Hospital performed 16 kidney transplants compared to 56 in 2019 and 59 in 2018.

"There has also been the concern that doing a transplant during the pandemic will expose the transplant patient to extra risk as the patient will be highly immunosuppressed immediately after the transplant," added McCurdie.

The Weideman’s said they want to advise transplant patients wanting to have kids to consider their health and the health of their kidneys first.

"If one of these two is not in good health it will affect the baby and that is another life you are bringing into this world, take every precaution that you do not put another human’s life through the same trauma that you have been through," the couple added.

