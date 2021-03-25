23m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town crèche evacuated after fire breaks out

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Children evacuated after fire breaks out at Cape Town creche (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue Services)
Children evacuated after fire breaks out at Cape Town creche (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue Services)
  • A crèche caught fire on Thursday morning.
  • One firefighter was injured when the ceiling of the building collapsed on her.
  • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Children at a Cape Town crèche and their teachers had a dramatic start to the school day on Thursday when part of the building went up in flames.

However, the blaze at Splendid Kids in De Tyger in Parow has been contained.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service was summoned to the scene in Hannes Louw Drive shortly before 08:00.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Goodwood,  Bellville, Belhar, Brooklyn and Milnerton rushed to the school and everyone was safely evacuated.

fire
Children evacuated after fire breaks out at Cape Town creche (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue Services)

However, one firefighter was injured in the blaze.

"One firefighter sustained minor injuries after the ceiling of the building collapsed on her. She is currently being treated by ER24 emergency personnel", he added.

fire
Children evacuated after fire breaks out at Cape Town creche (Supplied by City's Fire and Rescue Services)

The fire was contained just before 09:00.

The cause of the fire is unknown but an investigation is under way.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
splendid kids educareparowcape townfire
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1308 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 412 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 1601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.94
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.46
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.64
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.36
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.6)
Gold
1,731.38
(-0.2)
Silver
24.93
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,168.01
(-0.4)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,640.94
(+0.1)
All Share
65,233
(-0.0)
Top 40
59,696
(-0.1)
Financial 15
12,003
(+0.6)
Industrial 25
86,127
(-0.5)
Resource 10
65,043
(+0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar 2021

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo