Cape Town crèche evacuated after fire breaks out

A crèche caught fire on Thursday morning.

O ne firefighter was injured when the ceiling of the building collapsed on her.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Children at a Cape Town crèche and their teachers had a dramatic start to the school day on Thursday when part of the building went up in flames.

However, the blaze at Splendid Kids in De Tyger in Parow has been contained.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service was summoned to the scene in Hannes Louw Drive shortly before 08:00.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Goodwood, Bellville, Belhar, Brooklyn and Milnerton rushed to the school and everyone was safely evacuated.

However, one firefighter was injured in the blaze.

"One firefighter sustained minor injuries after the ceiling of the building collapsed on her. She is currently being treated by ER24 emergency personnel", he added.

The fire was contained just before 09:00.

The cause of the fire is unknown but an investigation is under way.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.