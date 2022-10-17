Cape Town DA councillor accused of rape, sexual assault released on R1 000 bail

A 56-year-old Cape Town ward councillor has been released on bail.

He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The accused may enter his ward for work purposes, but was barred from having any contact with the alleged victim.

A Cape Town DA ward councillor accused of rape and sexual assault has been released on bail of R1 000.

The 56-year-old man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday where his release was unopposed by the State.

He was allowed to go to the area in which the alleged victim lives for work but was barred from having any contact with her.

The ward councillor spent the weekend behind bars following his arrest on Friday.

The charge was laid against him by one of his constituents last Tuesday. When News24 approached him for comment, he denied that any complaint had been laid against him, but said he was aware that allegations had been made against him in a letter to the Speaker of the City of Cape Town.

The councillor cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charge in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act related to sexual offences.

After being charged, he was sent to the holding cells of the local police station, where residents gathered demanding that he not receive any special treatment.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the demonstration was peaceful and no property was damaged.

"Approximately 70 community members assembled in front of Philippi police on Friday afternoon. The crowd dispersed peacefully," he said.

The Philippi Community Policing Forum spokesperson Yaseen Johaar said it was "disturbed" by the allegation.

"We will be motoring the situation to make sure the law applies to everyone despite the position. Any suspect accused of gender-based violence must face the law," said Johaar.

News24 understands the alleged incident took place after the woman approached the councillor for a job.

The man, who is also a subcouncil chairperson, said, he had on occasion in his capacity as ward councillor worked with the mother of the "person who wrote the letter" to the Speaker.

Earlier this year, the ANC called for disciplinary action to be taken against the councillor after 20 grievances were laid against him.

These include failure to call a public meeting in the past four years, appointing a ward committee with no public participation, allegations of misappropriation of funds and claims relating to the manipulation of Extended Public Works Programme contracts.

Before his appearance in the dock, residents gathered in separate camps outside the court - those in support of the accused and those calling for swift justice for the alleged victim.

The case was postponed to 6 December for further investigation.



