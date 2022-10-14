Cape Town DA ward councillor arrested on rape charge

Western Cape police have confirmed the arrest of a Cape Town DA ward councillor on a charge of rape.

The councillor's name is known to News24, but is being withheld on legal advice.



On Thursday, he claimed to not know about the case, but said he was aware of a letter being sent to the Speaker.

A DA councillor in the City of Cape Town has been arrested on a charge of rape.



The man, whose name is known to News24 but is being withheld on legal advice, was taken into custody on Friday.

Western Cape police earlier this week confirmed the case was being investigated by the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit after the complainant laid the charge on Tuesday.

On Friday afternoon, spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the 56-year-old man was arrested.

He is expected in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

News24 understands the alleged incident took place after the woman approached the councillor for a job.

On Thursday, two days after the docket was opened, the councillor claimed to not be aware of a case against him.

He did, however, tell News24, that he knew a letter had been sent to the Speaker of the City of Cape Town.

The councillor knows the identity of the complainant.

According to him, he has on occasion, in his capacity as ward councillor, worked with the mother of the "person who wrote the letter".

A spokesperson on his behalf said:

We can confirm that [the councillor] has never been anywhere alone with this individual, nor has this person ever booked or attended a meeting in his office.

Referring to the letter sent to the Speaker's office, the spokesperson said he was "shocked and saddened".

"[He] has always appreciated the support of women's organisations in and around [his ward] in the past, and especially in the past decade as the elected ward councillor."

The Speaker, Felicity Purchase, prior to the councillor's arrest, said her office was aware of the allegations and would "follow due process in this regard".

"In keeping with our complaints procedures and complying with all stipulations, in accordance with the applicable legislation and the code of conduct for councillors, the Speaker is obliged to give a councillor sufficient time to respond to any and all allegations brought forward against them," Purchase said.

Once received, the file on the matter is referred to the Speaker's legal adviser, who scrutinises and writes an opinion, she explained.

"As Speaker, I will then apply my mind to all information at my disposal in the matter - the original complaint, the councillor's response and the legal adviser's opinion - and will determine whether I am satisfied that there is no reasonable suspicion that the councillor contravened the code, and that the matter may be closed, or that it ought to be referred to the disciplinary committee - a multiparty committee of councillors - to investigate a possible breach of the code."

Should the matter be referred to the disciplinary committee, a hearing would be held and the committee's findings and recommendations would be submitted to the council for consideration.

The DA leader in the province, Tertuis Simmers, said the party was informed of the alleged incident on Wednesday.

"Gender-based violence is a very serious matter and the DA will deal with it severely, every time," he said.

"The facts must be ascertained and the matter dealt with quickly and decisively. The law must take its course, without fear or favour."



