28m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town DA ward councillor arrested on rape charge

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A rape allegation has been made against a DA councillor.
A rape allegation has been made against a DA councillor.
Getty Images
  • Western Cape police have confirmed the arrest of a Cape Town DA ward councillor on a charge of rape.
  • The councillor's name is known to News24, but is being withheld on legal advice.
  • On Thursday, he claimed to not know about the case, but said he was aware of a letter being sent to the Speaker.

A DA councillor in the City of Cape Town has been arrested on a charge of rape.

The man, whose name is known to News24 but is being withheld on legal advice, was taken into custody on Friday.

Western Cape police earlier this week confirmed the case was being investigated by the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit after the complainant laid the charge on Tuesday.

On Friday afternoon, spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the 56-year-old man was arrested.

He is expected in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

News24 understands the alleged incident took place after the woman approached the councillor for a job.

On Thursday, two days after the docket was opened, the councillor claimed to not be aware of a case against him.

He did, however, tell News24, that he knew a letter had been sent to the Speaker of the City of Cape Town.

The councillor knows the identity of the complainant.

According to him, he has on occasion, in his capacity as ward councillor, worked with the mother of the "person who wrote the letter".

A spokesperson on his behalf said: 

We can confirm that [the councillor] has never been anywhere alone with this individual, nor has this person ever booked or attended a meeting in his office.

Referring to the letter sent to the Speaker's office, the spokesperson said he was "shocked and saddened".

"[He] has always appreciated the support of women's organisations in and around [his ward] in the past, and especially in the past decade as the elected ward councillor."

The Speaker, Felicity Purchase, prior to the councillor's arrest, said her office was aware of the allegations and would "follow due process in this regard". 

"In keeping with our complaints procedures and complying with all stipulations, in accordance with the applicable legislation and the code of conduct for councillors, the Speaker is obliged to give a councillor sufficient time to respond to any and all allegations brought forward against them," Purchase said.

Once received, the file on the matter is referred to the Speaker's legal adviser, who scrutinises and writes an opinion, she explained.

READ | Rape accused fighting for life in hospital after residents beat him

"As Speaker, I will then apply my mind to all information at my disposal in the matter - the original complaint, the councillor's response and the legal adviser's opinion - and will determine whether I am satisfied that there is no reasonable suspicion that the councillor contravened the code, and that the matter may be closed, or that it ought to be referred to the disciplinary committee - a multiparty committee of councillors - to investigate a possible breach of the code."

Should the matter be referred to the disciplinary committee, a hearing would be held and the committee's findings and recommendations would be submitted to the council for consideration.

The DA leader in the province, Tertuis Simmers, said the party was informed of the alleged incident on Wednesday.

"Gender-based violence is a very serious matter and the DA will deal with it severely, every time," he said.

"The facts must be ascertained and the matter dealt with quickly and decisively. The law must take its course, without fear or favour."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dacape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
16% - 1775 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
47% - 5047 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 103 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
36% - 3856 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

10h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.39
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
17.71
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,647.69
-1.1%
Silver
18.47
-2.2%
Palladium
2,066.69
-1.9%
Platinum
903.72
+0.4%
Brent Crude
94.57
+2.2%
Top 40
58,178
+0.4%
All Share
64,704
+0.5%
Resource 10
60,294
-1.4%
Industrial 25
78,387
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,280
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

10h ago

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo