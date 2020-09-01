46m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town dams hit 90% for the first time in 2020

Duncan Alfreds
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Healthy water levels in Cape Town dams are returning.
Healthy water levels in Cape Town dams are returning.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Cape Town dams have passed 90% capacity thanks to recent rains.
  • Many stations reported good rain in July.
  • The danger of a drought as a result of climate change continues to lurk.

Cape Town dams have passed the 90% mark for the first time this year as consistent rain helps to replenish the city's water supply.

According to data from the City of Cape Town, dam levels were 90.7% as at 31 August and the key Theewaterskloof Dam was at 87.9%.

This is significantly up from 2019 levels when the capacity was 81% and the largest dam, Theewaterskloof, was at 72.2%.

Western Cape dam levels are also improving at 69.5% of capacity, up from last year at 66% at the same time.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) data revealed that rainfall was healthy in July with several stations reporting above-normal rainfall over the month ending on 1 August.

Drought conditions

Western Cape weather stations in Atlantis, Cape Columbine, Darling and Lambertsbaai all reported rainfall well in excess of the norm, and very few stations reported rainfall below 10mm.

While the rainfall and dam levels are good news for the Western Cape, the SAWS warned that overall, South Africa was still a water-stressed country.

"During the three-month period from May to July 2020, nearly the entire country received below-normal rainfall. Near-normal to above-normal rainfall was received in parts of the Western and Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, [the] North West and Mpumalanga," reads the SAWS Drought Monitoring - July 2020 report.

READ HERE | Cape Town 'drought possibly not over' as dam levels decline by 0.6%, says city

It warned that the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape remained vulnerable to drought conditions.

South Africans have to prepare for hotter weather as the climate slowly shifts.

According to the SAWS Annual State of the Climate 2019, last year was 1.1°C hotter than the norm (as calculated from the 1981 – 2010 reference period) which was an indication of 0.16°C warming per decade.

That report highlighted the very dry (less than 75% of normal rainfall) 2017 for the Western Cape. One has to go back all the way to 1996 for the previous wet year (more than 125% of normal rainfall).

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Your weather: Dress warm, it is going to be a cold Monday
Your weather on Friday: Heavy rain for Western Cape, snowfall expected in the Northern Cape
Your weather update: Rain returns for Western Cape, but a fine to warm Tuesday expected
Read more on:
sawscape townweatherwater
Lottery
1 person bags R359k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 830 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 345 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 2322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

7h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(+1.79)
ZAR/GBP
22.39
(+1.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.95
(+1.38)
ZAR/AUD
12.29
(+1.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.62)
Gold
1989.85
(+1.15)
Silver
28.87
(+2.75)
Platinum
952.00
(+2.80)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2265.01
(+2.04)
All Share
56447.37
(+1.75)
Top 40
52210.22
(+1.92)
Financial 15
9885.65
(+1.42)
Industrial 25
75861.26
(+1.48)
Resource 10
57067.80
(+2.62)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

13m ago

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
for subscribers
WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough...

31 Aug

WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough times
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo