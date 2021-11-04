1h ago

Cape Town detective held for allegedly demanding money to release murder suspect

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A cop has been arrested.
Roger Sedres, Gallo Images

An Anti-Gang Unit detective in Cape Town is expected to appear in court after he allegedly requested money for the release of a murder suspect.

The detective, 46, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly requested money to arrange that a suspect in a murder case which he is investigating be released on bail.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said when they received the information, an undercover operation was held and the money was handed to him.

"He was arrested at Wynberg court after the money was found in his possession," Van Wyk added.

The detective will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of corruption. Van Wyk said corruption in police ranks would be fought with all their might, as the police would not allow a few bad apples to tarnish their good name. 

"We strongly encourage the public to make use of the corruption hotline, 0800 701 701, to report any form of corruption so that an investigation can be launched.

"The community is entitled to be served and protected by police officials with integrity who will not succumb to crime and corruption," he added.

