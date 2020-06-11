1h ago

Cape Town doctor attacked in home by crowbar gang

Murray Williams
A top Cape Town doctor was accosted in his home.
André Damons
  • A top medical doctor and his family were attacked by a crowbar gang in Cape Town.
  • Two assailants used a crowbar to force their way in, and made off with valuables.
  • It is understood the man is in hospital with a cracked skull.

A top medical specialist is being treated in hospital with a cracked skull after he and his family was attacked by a crowbar gang at their home.

The incident took place in Somerset West at around midnight in the middle of a raging winter storm.

The doctor, whom News24 is not naming to protect his family, was at home in a small gated village when the attackers struck.

It is understood two assailants used a crowbar to force their way into the home.

Tied up

One of the doctor's children was taken by surprise, and immediately tied up. The doctor's wife then raised the alarm, the husband woke and came to his family's aid. He was then struck over the head with a crowbar.

It is understood the wife was then marched to the room in which the safe was located, and forced to open it. 

The pair then made their escape armed with several valuables.

The doctor is being treated in a hospital and is understood to have a cracked skull. He is described as an internationally respected researcher and philanthropist.

He is known to have played a crucial supportive role recently in the Covid-19 pandemic in his expert field as a physician.

