Cape Town double murder: ‘Mistaken identity’ as victims shot dead while waiting outside barbershop - report

Compiled by Tammy Petersen
  • Bradley and Rachelle Frans, as well as a friend, were shot while in a car in Elsies River, Cape Town, on Saturday.
  • The two men died, while Rachelle is being treated in hospital.
  • Locals told the Daily Voice they believed the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Two men who were shot dead, while a woman was injured, in a double murder in Cape Town on Saturday had been waiting for one of the slain men’s brother who was at a nearby barbershop, the Daily Voice reported on Monday.

Husband and wife, identified by the publication as Bradley and Rachelle Frans, were shot at the corner of 28th Avenue and Halt Road on Saturday afternoon.

Bradley, as well as a friend who had been in the car with the couple, died at the scene.

Rachelle survived and is being treated in hospital.

READ | Societal change needed as crime stats show increase in rape, murder and CIT heists - political parties

According to the publication, an eyewitness said that Bradley’s brother had gone to the barbershop with a friend. The Franses had been waiting for him in the car and Bradley told the friend who was sitting outside to sit in the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk on Monday confirmed to News24 that cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation after the shooting around 12:30 that afternoon.

“The victims were sitting inside a white VW golf when unidentified suspects shot at them. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and no arrests [have been made] yet.”

Locals told the Daily Voice they believed the incident was a case of mistaken identity as the victims were not gangsters or criminals.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday following the release of the quarterly crime statistics expressed concern about the murder rate in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Free State which recorded a 10% increase.

“As the Police Ministry and police management, we have taken a decision to have operational oversight in the four provinces and monitor them closely. We expect a turn-around plan to be adopted and executed urgently and effectively,” he said.

“Failure to do so must result in consequences.”

