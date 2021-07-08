48m ago

Cape Town emergency teams on standby as cold front makes landfall

Nicole McCain
A woman and a child run across a road in makeshift raincoats in an informal settlement in Langa, Cape Town.
Rodger Bosch, AFP
  • City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management teams are on standby for another winter storm.
  • A cold front is expected to make landfall on Thursday.
  • Localised flooding due to heavy rain has been forecast.

Emergency workers are on standby as another cold front is expected to make landfall in Cape Town on Thursday.

Last week, a winter storm affected about 6 000 people, with the City of Cape Town carrying out more than 200 on-site assessments and distributing 2 000 flood support packets.

Mop-up operations throughout the Western Cape continued into this week after heavy rains wreaked havoc across the province. Roads and thousands of homes, mostly in informal settlements, were flooded while infrastructure damage was reported in several areas.

According to a forecast by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), disruptive rainfall is expected from midday on Thursday. Strong, damaging winds can be expected from the morning.

The SAWS has issued a level 2 yellow warning for localised flooding.

City Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said all City services and external partners were on standby for the latest cold front.

"While the front is forecast to be considerably shorter in duration than the multiple days of inclement weather experienced last week, heavy rainfall over short periods could result in localised flooding," she said.

"In the event that there are any threats to life or property as a result of the weather, residents are advised to call the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline," she said.

