Cape Town family 'preparing for the worst' after boy, 9, swept out to sea

Lisalee Solomons
Nine-year-old Moegamat Kamaar was swept out to sea on Sunday.
  • The search for Moegamat Kamaar, 9, who was swept out to sea on Sunday, continues.
  • His family say they were told to prepare themselves for the worst. 
  • Police are assisting the NSRI with the search. 

The grief-stricken family of a little boy who was swept out to sea at Sandy Bay, south of Llandudno, in Cape Town on Sunday say they are waiting for the call from authorities that his body has been found.

Rubin du Preez from Belhar said his young relative, 9-year-old Moegamat Kamaar, had been in his element after his first hike on Table Mountain on Sunday. The family had then gone to frolic at the beach to cool down when tragedy struck.

Moegamat had been playing on a rock with Du Preez's grandchild Craig when a "gigantic wave" pulled the boys into the sea.

Craig managed to escape unharmed but Moegamat was not so lucky. 

"I tried to run in and get to Moegamat, but those waves were rough and hectic. I knew that something would happen to me if I attempted to go in and try to save him," said Du Preez. 

All he could do was stand with his hands on his head, helpless, as Moegamat disappeared into the water.

Du Preez said:

I kept screaming his name, hoping he would shout back at me. But there was nothing.

According to Du Preez, "the tide came in very unexpectedly".

Moegamat, a bubbly and smart boy, had been extremely excited for his first mountain hike on Sunday, Du Preez recalled.

"He had the best time; he kept staring at all the river streams he could find along the paths. When we left the mountain, he made me promise him that we would come back again before the holidays were over.” 

Moegamat, affectionately known as Balie, loved the outdoors, Du Preez said.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said crews were dispatched to the scene on Sunday, while a helicopter and police helped in the search.

No sign of his body was found.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police were assisting with the search.

Moegamat was his mother's only son. When the family broke the news to her, she was "very emotional and hysterical", Du Preez said.

"But she's trying to stay strong."

Du Preez said the authorities told them they should "prepare for the worst".

Du Preez said:

We are very sad. No words can describe the pain that has filled our family home since Sunday when we did not return home with him. The painful feeling of not knowing [where his body is] still haunts me.

The family returned to the beach on Monday to help with the search.

"The officials told us they would request drones as the tide had died down. But right now, we are just waiting for the call to say his body was found,” Du Preez said.

Western Cape Health and Wellness Department spokesperson Megan Davids confirmed that the police had requested their drone unit to help with the search. 

"The drone covered the rocks and shoreline ... The search is still ongoing with SAPS, however, EMS pulled the drone due to windy conditions," said Davids.  

Police said the search for the boy continues.


