Cape Town fire: Blade Nzimande saddened after African Studies Library goes up in flames

Canny Maphanga
UCT's African Studies Library engulfed in flames
UCT's African Studies Library engulfed in flames
  • Blade Nzimande has welcomed the swift response to the Cape Town fire.
  • The fire is said to be currently contained, however authorities are monitoring the situation.
  • Nzimande is saddened that the fire destroyed, among other things, the iconic African Studies Library, the memorial restaurant, and the UCT's upper campus where boarding students reside.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande on Monday welcomed the swift response of the emergency services and the South African National Parks (SANParks) in containing the Cape Town fire.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management teams say the runaway veldfire on Table Mountain is currently contained.

However, they are closely monitoring the situation, News24 reported.

The minister further commended the timely response by the UCT Council and Management to find alternative accommodation for 4 000 affected students and their decision to suspend all the academic activities on Monday and Tuesday.

"This decision is important because the safety of students and staff remains our utmost priority," he said in a statement on Monday.

He added that he was also saddened by the fact that the fire destroyed, among other things, the iconic African Studies Library, the Rhodes memorial restaurant, and the UCT's upper campus where boarding students reside.

"The African Studies Library houses, the African National Congress archives and record of the underground publications.

"This library is also a repository of the Bleek Lloyd collection of recorded stories and notebooks of their engagement with the /Xam and ! Kun Cape San people of the mid 19th century, as well as original copies of pioneering isiXhosa newspapers like Imvo ZabaNtsundu, amongst others," he said.

The minister also says that he has also directed Higher Health - an agency of the Department of Higher Education and Training responsible for promoting students' health and well-being - to work with other emergency relief agencies to offer students debriefing support.

He also directed that the Higher Health's mobile clinic and psychologists support the UCT in-house team for psycho-social services to support students further.

uctblade nzimandewestern capecape townfires
