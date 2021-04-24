47m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town fire: Govt ministers visit UCT, Table Mountain to determine extent of damage

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Firefighters trying to extinguish a fire in the Jagger Library, at the University of Cape Town.
Firefighters trying to extinguish a fire in the Jagger Library, at the University of Cape Town.
Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images
  • Buti Manamela visited UCT following the fire which gutted the African Studies Library.
  • Manamela is looking forward to the library being rebuilt with a touch of culture and heritage. 
  • His visit coincided with Barbara Creecy's visit to Table Mountain National Park.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela believes the destruction of the University of Cape Town's African Studies Library and other buildings is an opportunity to re-imagine the university architecturally.  

The library was gutted during last week's fire on Table Mountain.

The Rhodes memorial restaurant and some student residences at the upper campus also went up in flames. 

Manamela and the CEO of Higher Health, Ramneek Ahluwalia, visited the campus on Saturday.

READ | It was 'apocalyptic, like a scene from a movie' - UCT students traumatised after fire, evacuation

"We really want to see the university back in action, and I am also quite excited to hear that, in as much as this is a tragedy, it is also an opportunity to re-imagine the university differently, especially the library and the residences, to give a bit of a modern, heritage cultural touch while also preserving the history," said Manamela.

"I don't think there is a disconnect, and it shouldn't mean the fact that the other library was burnt and we lost all of that. I do not necessarily think that re-imagining means wiping out the history. It means integrating the past and present, so that they can both tell a story out of the destruction."

UCT's vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, accompanied Manamela and Ahluwalia on the walkabout.

Manamela commended the university for its swift action in accommodating the 4 000 displaced students as well as its plans to rebuild. 

Meanwhile, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy visited Table Mountain National Park on Saturday, in a bid to determine the extent of the damage.

READ | Fire damage to historic buildings in Cape Town 'devastating', says Heritage Trust

About 600 hectares of land was destroyed during the fire. 

"When you go up in the helicopter, you can see part of the mountain looks like the surface of the moon. All the vegetation is completely destroyed. There are other areas where trees are still smouldering, and we still have crews responsible for the mop-up operations on the mountain," said Creecy.

Creecy commended firefighters for their bravery, saying the damage could have been worse. 

"I think the other thing that one realises when one is up there, as vast and terrible as this devastating fire was, it could have been much worse. You can see a very clear line where the fire was stopped by our firefighters in the city bowl," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctbuti manamelabarbara creecycape townwestern capeeducationgreenfires
Lottery
R475k for 1 Daily Lotto jackpot winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4783 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1554 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2392 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.82
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.27
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,777.10
(0.0)
Silver
26.00
(0.0)
Platinum
1,229.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,859.00
(0.0)
All Share
67,296
(+0.5)
Top 40
61,479
(+0.5)
Financial 15
12,120
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,986
(+0.2)
Resource 10
69,231
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo