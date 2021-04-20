49m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town fire: Man suspected of arson appears in court

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A firefighter surveys the flames from a distance in the Vredehoek area of Cape Town on 19 April 2021.
A firefighter surveys the flames from a distance in the Vredehoek area of Cape Town on 19 April 2021.
PHOTO: Luke Daniel/Business Insider
  • The man accused of starting a fire on the slopes of Table Mountain has appeared in court.
  • The 35-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday night.
  • Firefighters have been battling a blaze on Table Mountain for three days.

A 35-year-old man who lives in a makeshift structure on the slopes of Table Mountain appeared in court on Tuesday for arson.

DEVELOPING | Cape Town fire 'not out of the woods yet', UCT suspends classes until 23 April

Frederick Mhangazo was apprehended by neighbourhood watch and law enforcement officials on Sunday night and is accused of starting a new fire during the existing blaze.

He was represented pro bono by private lawyer Shaun Balram, who told News24 he had been contacted to provide legal assistance to Mhangazo.

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court's main building was closed on Tuesday due to a Covid-19 scare, so Mhangazo was led through a narrow passage into a makeshift Court 16 in the Community Court building across the street.

Firefighters leave an area with aggressive flames
Firefighters leave an area where the flames become too aggressive.

His voice was shaky when he gave Balram answers to questions being raised during his first appearance. The court heard that two other people were seen with Mhangazo, but that only he was apprehended.

He is accused of starting a fire and has been charged with arson.

In the course of establishing whether he would be granted bail, Balram told the court that Swahili and English-speaking Mhangazo arrived in South Africa by bus in 2013, on a 30-day permit.

Came to SA to study

He had applied for a visa to study Information Technology in Cape Town and had not received it. He said he lived in a structure made of plastic at the bottom of the mountain.

"My client's belongings were lost in the fire," submitted Balram.

For his address, he used an intersection between Hanover Street and District 6. Balram said his client had no previous convictions or pending matters.

Firefighters battling fire at UCT
Firefighters are battling a fire at UCT.

The matter was postponed to 28 April to confirm his address.

Balram said on the sidelines of the matter that establishing his address would probably involve interviewing people in the area to verify that he was known to other people living there.

He said his client maintained that he was being wrongly accused. The accused remains in custody for bail information to be verified.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourtsfirescrime
Lottery
Two bag top prize in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2529 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 792 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 1275 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.29
(-0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.22
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,769.60
(-0.1)
Silver
25.89
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,193.50
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
67.05
(+0.4)
Palladium
2,778.24
(-1.3)
All Share
67,617
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,865
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,238
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
87,756
(-0.6)
Resource 10
69,340
(-0.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo