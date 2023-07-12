8h ago

Share

Firefighters on alert as improper use of alternative power sources, shortcuts increase fire breakouts

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City of Cape Town says the sharp increase in the use of alternative power sources has compelled its fire and rescue service to revisit its incident management playbook. File image.
City of Cape Town says the sharp increase in the use of alternative power sources has compelled its fire and rescue service to revisit its incident management playbook. File image.
SUPPLIED
  • Residents and businesses looking for alternative power sources should not take shortcuts, the City of Cape Town has warned.
  • The City's fire and rescue service has been alerted to a number of incidents involving alternative power sources. 
  • Experts say solar panels could pose a fire risk.

As residents and businesses look to alternative power sources to ease the burden of load shedding, the City of Cape Town has warned of the risks of taking shortcuts and the improper use of devices.

The City said there had been a sharp increase in the use of alternative power sources, to the extent that its fire and rescue service has had to revisit its incident management playbook.

Authorities recently had to attend to a call in Parow where four people were overcome by fumes from a generator. One of the people subsequently died.

A gas explosion at a home in Hout Bay, caused by the gas source not being switched off, resulted in an occupant sustaining burn wounds, while solar panels on the roof of a factory caused the wires to arc, resulting in a fire. Firefighters had to wait for technicians to isolate the panels before they could extinguish the fire.

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: "The handful of incidents we have on file is more than enough evidence that we all need to be incredibly cautious and vigilant about how we use and store these energy devices. Ventilation is a key consideration because of the risk of noxious gases from the use of petrol or diesel, but there is also the very real risk of devices overheating and catching fire." 

READ | 'Deaths could have been avoided': Two people killed, dozens displaced overnight in Cape Town fire

Smith said that in the event of a fire, new-age batteries required very specific firefighting methods, so households and businesses had to ensure they had the correct fire extinguishers on hand.

"Our fire and rescue service is also having to factor these developments into their incident management plans because fighting a fire caused by conventional means is one thing – a fire caused by a generator or lithium-ion batteries or a building with a solar installation is quite another," he said. 

On Sunday, a fire broke out at the Vodacom Western Cape headquarters in Century City.

According to fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, firefighters were alerted that the solar panels on the roof of the building were alight at around 11:00.

Images and videos of the building on fire have flooded social media, with passersby and motorists posting footage showing flames rising from the building.

The Vodacom offices are near the popular Canal Walk shopping mall.

WATCH | fire breaks out at Vodacom headquarters in Cape Town 

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy told News24 that the cause of the fire would be investigated.

Expert in fire safety and professor in structural and fire engineering at Stellenbosch University, Professor Richard Walls, said solar panels posed a potential fire risk.

Walls said the number of local solar-related fire incidents was relatively low, but with South Africans installing solar “at a rate of knots” to escape load shedding, this number was likely to increase.

Solar installations should be promoted, but installed properly to keep everyone safe, he said.

He said: 

Solar panels are electrical producers and come with a fire risk like any other electrical installation. There could be short circuits, faults, hotspots on the panels, battery ignitions [thermal runaway], or a fire ignited by something else and spread to the panels. There will definitely be more fires caused by solar installations, but it’s difficult to say how many there could be. It comes down to quality control.

Walls added that fires caused by rooftop solar panels can be difficult to extinguish, as the fire often forms between the panel and the roof.

"There’s just enough fuel to keep it going, and it can spread from one side of the roof to the other very quickly. There is also the issue of access for firefighters, especially if the whole roof is covered in solar panels," said Walls.

Care should also be taken when water is applied, as the panels continue to produce power even when disconnected.

The same is true for lithium-ion batteries which can hold a charge or reignite days after being suppressed.

Incorrect installations by inexperienced installers or contractors taking shortcuts increase the risk of fire, cautioned Walls.

Poor-quality lithium-ion batteries were also dangerous and could even lead to explosions or release toxic fumes, he said.

ALSO READ | Joburg probing cause of service centre fire, ratepayers must visit alternative sites

South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) spokesperson Maloba G Tshehla said they supported the use of alternative, clean energy sources, both as contributions by residents and businesses, to reducing load shedding as well as to reducing emissions as a country.

"In promoting the use of Solar PV specifically, we have always maintained the need for professional, safe and compliant installations. We, therefore, fully support the City's request that end users ensure that installers of their systems are duly qualified. To this end, we have driven the adoption of the PV Greencard programme, which aims to develop appropriately trained and qualified installers within businesses offering solar PV solutions," he said. 

Tshehla said the SAPVIA encouraged all end users and installers to ensure that systems complied with individual municipal requirements.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jp smithwestern capecape townpoliticssolar powereskomload shedding
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
79% - 380 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
21% - 104 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

2h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.84
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.35
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
938.26
+0.5%
Palladium
1,260.36
+0.8%
Gold
1,935.46
+0.2%
Silver
23.18
+0.3%
Brent Crude
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
70,480
+1.4%
All Share
75,800
+1.2%
Resource 10
62,442
+2.1%
Industrial 25
105,097
+1.1%
Financial 15
16,139
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

1h ago

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo