Cape Town firefighters under attack again

Jenni Evans
Lakeside Fire Station. (Tammy Petersen, News24)
  • Cape Town firefighters don’t seem to be getting a break from attacks after yet another one this weekend. 
  • A brick was thrown through a water tanker’s window, and a firefighter was threatened in the latest incident. 
  • They also had to have a police escort to an informal structure burning in Khayelitsha. 

Cape Town fire fighters don’t seem to be getting a break from attackers after a brick was thrown through the window of a water tanker in Lakeside.

The firefighters were also threatened as they tended to a fire in Overcome Heights on Saturday. 

They also had to have a police escort to an informal structure burning in Khayelitsha.

"Their jobs are made all the more difficult when they come under attack from the very communities they are trying to save," said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

"I appeal once again to residents to respect the job our firefighters do in difficult circumstances."

According to Smith, firefighters fought 292 fires between Friday and Sunday. 

This included 23 informal and 24 formal residence fires, as well as grass and bush fires. 

"Communities need to step up and not only condemn these acts, but also report the perpetrators. The very lives of residents are at stake if firefighters are prevented from doing their jobs," said Smith.

Meanwhile, in other operations, of 53 of the 152 arrested for various transgressions by Metro Police, 42 were taken into custody while taking part in illegal street races.

Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers also seized four firearms. 

