Cape Town friends hailed as 'heroes' after walking puppy knocked over by speeding car to SPCA

Lisalee Solomons
Bruno's paw had been badly injured after he was hit by a speeding car.
  • Three friends from Parkwood in Cape Town walked their injured bloody dog to the SPCA in a car chair.
  • Bruno, the four-month-old cross breed pup was knocked over by a speeding driver.
  • The SPCA said it is an offence in terms of Section Two of the Animals Protection Act No. 71 of 1962, to fail to seek veterinary care for an injured animal.

Three children from Parkwood, Cape Town, have been hailed as heroes by the local Cape of Good Hope SPCA after they walked their four-month-old injured puppy to the organisation for treatment. 

Matthew Hahn, 11, Thorne Davids, 10, and Alex Jacobs, 9, stumbled into the SPCA each carrying a side of a baby car seat they brought with them, in which Bruno had been placed with blankets covering him. The puppy had been knocked over by a speeding car.

Samantha Hahn told News24, she was preparing her son Matthew and his friend Thorne's breakfast when they heard a very loud dog cry.

"The boys were sleeping when they heard the sound, immediately they got up and ran outside because they know Bruno's cry. When they got outside, they saw Bruno under a car with his little front paw under a wheel and flooded with blood," said Samantha.

She added that the driver of the vehicle had stopped and spoken to Thorne's family member from his car indicating he could not take the dog to the vet as he was driving people home from night shift.

"It was quite a commotion in the road as people had come outside to see what was happening. The boys and their friend Alex then carefully picked Bruno up and placed him in a car seat that Thorne had picked up on an open field nearby," she said.

According to Hahn, the group of friends carried Bruno in the chair and walked about 45 minutes to the SPCA hospital.

"We were very sad to see our dog in that condition. Even when he was in pain he kept licking us while we were carrying him. We hope he comes home really soon," said Matthew.

The trio of friends carried Bruno in a car chair to the SPCA.

Bruno is Thorne's dog, but because the boys are friends and live in the same road, the dog would alternate between the houses when playdates took place.

The SPCA's spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the trio arrived at the organisation with the registration number of the driver.

She said:

It must've felt like a very long walk to them and as their young arms grew tired. They shared the load, each lifting a side of the chair and crab-walking and shuffling the distance to get help for Bruno. Only once they were through the hospital doors and Bruno's injuries were being assessed did his young owner, Thorne, break down and cry.

Abraham said Bruno's eyes never left Thorne's face. "No matter which direction he was facing during the veterinary examination, his little head was always turned towards Thorne.

"When the pain made him a little snarly and snappy, it was only Thorne who could calm him so that our veterinarian Dr Stephan Spamer could finish his initial assessment. Trust like that is only born from loving care," she said.  

Bruno had to be admitted to the hospital, he needed urgent pain management and X-rays under sedation to determine the full extent of his injuries. 

SPCA staff member with Alex, Matthew and Thorne.

"Bruno, fortunately, has no broken bones and we've been able to treat two of three badly damaged paws. Unfortunately, his right front paw has deep tissue damage, and the bone is exposed. Dr Spamer is doing everything he can to save Bruno's paw, but it means a long, costly hospital stay with daily treatment and bandage changes.  At this stage it is still touch and go [as to] whether we will need to amputate Bruno's paw," said Abraham.

"If the paw doesn't heal well, Bruno may need to undergo an amputation. Thorne doesn't mind, he will love Bruno even if he is returned home with only three legs and we want nothing more than to reunite the two of them," said Abraham.

Hahn said even if the dog's paw is amputated, they will still care for him. 

"The house is quiet without him, and I know the boys miss him. Bruno is usually either at Thorne's house, which is just opposite from our house, or his with us, he's got options," said Hahn.

Alex, Thorne and Matthew making sure Bruno is okay before they left him behind at the SPCA.

The trio hasn't been able to go back to the SPCA to visit their furry friend as they are now all back at school, but Hahn says they get regular updates from the SPCA.

"We get some pictures of how Bruno is doing, and that makes the boys happy. We just can't wait for him to be discharged," she said.

The SPCA said it is an offence to fail to seek veterinary care for an injured animal.

"This applies equally to those who accidentally or intentionally drive over animals and leave them to suffer and die in agony. This criminal offence is punishable by law and may result in a 12-month prison term and/or a maximum fine of R40 000," the SPCA said.

