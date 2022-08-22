Cape Town girl Tazné van Wyk was taken to drug deal shortly before she was murdered, court hears

Little Tazné van Wyk was taken in a taxi to a drug deal the day she disappeared.

The man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering her claims she got into the taxi by herself.

He claims four foreigners murdered her after they tied him up.

While people were looking for little Tazné van Wyk, who disappeared from Elsie's River in February 2020, she was in a taxi on her way to a drug deal with her alleged murderer, the Western Cape High Court heard on Monday.



The man accused of raping and murdering the 8-year-old girl, and raping members of his own family and impregnating a daughter, claimed she appeared next to him while he was on his way to the mosque.

He said Tazné just got into a taxi when the occupants offered to pay him for directions to Malawi Camp, a settlement on the edge of the airport.

The accused, who cannot be named, claimed he did not know Tazné at all, even though on the day she went missing he had been drinking in the yard where her parents rented a Wendy house and she would visit a child in the house in which he rented a room.

The court heard that in the weeks leading up to Tazné's disappearance the accused moved around a lot, staying with friends or family for short periods. In January he skipped a court appearance for the alleged severe assault of the daughter he impregnated. He had already absconded from parole by then.

In the days leading up to the little girl's disappearance he travelled to Bloemfontein, Kimberley and Beaufort West with an ex-girlfriend. He also tried to rekindle an old relationship by claiming a woman's child was his son.

However, he skipped the appointment for the paternity test.

By then he had told relatives he was going to Durban for work and they had lent him money and packed him snacks.

He claimed that while he was on the way to mosque the day Tazné disappeared, a minibus taxi stopped and hooted. The "foreign" occupants asked for directions to Malawi Camp.



He said Tazné was trying get away from dogs and stood next to him. He said she jumped into the taxi when she heard there was money for giving directions.

He got in too. Last week he said he felt obliged. On Monday he said that she asked: "Aren't you going to get in?"

He did not ask where her parents were or where she lived or ask questions of concern about a young child getting into a taxi with strangers.



He had already testified that the people in the taxi fetched a blue plastic bag from someone when they arrived at Malawi Camp.

"So the taxi people were doing a drug deal?" asked prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst.

"Correct," he said.

Last week he claimed these people murdered Tazné near a river outside Laingsburg and that he had tried to save her. He testified that while he was holding her hand and trying to stop her from being taken she scratched him on his hand.



He did not call the police when they kicked him out of their vehicle, a bakkie the mystery people had switched to, because he was "dik gerook" (very stoned).

He explained that one of the people in the taxi blew smoke from something from the blue bag that the "foreigners" were smoking.

He also claimed he had no data or airtime and didn't know what he would tell the police. He was arrested 10 days later, on 17 February, in Cradock with his ex-wife helping the police lure him out of hiding.

He pleaded not guilty to all 20 charges against him, which include the severe assault of his step children.

At the time of Tazné's murder, the accused was out on parole in connection with a sentence of the culpable homicide of one of his children. He had kidnapped the toddler and then beat the child to death for crying when hungry.

The trial continues.