Cape Town girls school sacks two teachers for racism; pupils and parents want full disclosure

Herschel Girls School in Cape Town instituted three investigations into racism following disclosures on social media in 2020.

Subsequently, two teachers were disciplined and "exited" following charges of racism.

A group representing parents and students has demanded that the girls' school release all reports into racism at the school.

A group of current and former pupils and parents of the elite Herschel Girls School in Cape Town is heading to court to force the school to hand over three reports into institutional racism at the school.

In 2020, Herschel was one of many private schools in the country that came under fire from past and present pupils for alleged racism at the schools during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Allegations of racism at the school were shared on social media under the hashtag #YouSilenceWeAmplify.

Over the past 18 months, the school instituted three investigations by lawyers. The first inquiry was chaired by advocate Nazreen Bawa SC, the second by advocate Nick de Jager and the third by Werksmans Attorneys.

In a letter written to the school community on Wednesday by chair of council, advocate Tracey Dicker, and principal Heather Goedeke, they confirmed that disciplinary action was instituted against two teachers based on Bawa's report. "Both educators have subsequently exited from the school."

In the letter, the school confirmed that the investigations had been completed and gave a timeline of how the process unfolded over 18 months.

"It is important, particularly in the light of the protracted and sensitive nature of the investigative inquiry process, to acknowledge that the reports are subject to legal privilege, which constrains their public dissemination. It is hoped that this will not undermine confidence in the school's commitment to vigorously prioritise the implementation of the recommended systemic and institutional reforms," said the school.

But the group of former and current students and parents, speaking as the Association for Change at Herschel (CAH), has rejected this explanation. It is now using the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to try and force the school to publish all three reports.

"Reparations cannot take place for victims of racism until there is full disclosure and transparency. It is unfortunate that the school places its reputation and its rights above the protection and rights of children in its care, rather than work together with us to eliminate acts of racism and other forms of intolerance", said Khanya Gubangxa, a former pupil whose experiences have been included in the independent investigations.

"While certain members of staff have been terminated during the course of the year as a result of the racism identified in the first independent report, some of the old guard school management and council members remain. The individuals of the school who had oversight over terminated staff and the HR processes of the school remain firmly entrenched in the school management and in ultimate authority," said CAH in a statement.

The school said the restructuring of its HR function would start in January 2022 in consultation with lawyers.

"There has been a concerted effort to identify the areas of school life requiring substantive focus in order to prioritise the elimination of any forms of embedded systemic racism. Educational workshops and interventions have been convened – as well as facilitated discussions across all staff cohorts at school – to upskill teachers and students, with an aim to cultivate a more conscious community at Herschel," said the school.

But pupils and parents said the school's plans did not protect pupils currently experiencing racism. "CAH has continually pressed the school to put action behind their statements – it is insufficient that the school acknowledges acts of racism and commits to make changes in the future, yet no changes have been implemented to protect current and future students from suffering the same fate as their predecessors," the group said.

The custodians of these systems and processes fail to acknowledge their role, fail to change, and remain in positions of power and influence.





The organisation cites an example of a pupil "who has repeatedly perpetrated acts of racism without fear of reprisal due to the lack of consequences" and continues to receive scholarships from the school "which is funded from school fees, including those of parents of colour".

CAH will be launching an application in terms of PAIA requesting access to all reports and minutes of meetings.

"CAH stated that it will support the students to the hilt and intends to pursue all avenues to ensure that the constitutional rights of students are protected, and that those directly and indirectly involved are held accountable."

