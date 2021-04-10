Cape Town high school plays Easter bunny to give less fortunate eggs

Rondebosch Boys High School Easter Egg drive initiative was a big hit for many local organisations.

Seventeen-year-old Zuhayr Halday headed the initiative.

The entire school body of RBHS donated towards the Easter-egg drive.

Rondebosch Boys High School started an Easter egg drive initiative, donating to eight organisations for the less fortunate this Easter weekend.

The Easter-egg drive initiative was headed by 17-year-old Zuhayr Halday, who emphasised the importance of constantly positively impacting the communities and people around us.

"I decided to come up with this initiative, as it essentially embodies the spirit of Easter by allowing our students and parents to share love, hope, and comfort with their fellow brothers and sisters. This was simply done with the gesture of donating chocolate Easter eggs, letting others know that we care for them on the special day of Easter."

The entire school body of RBHS donated towards the Easter-egg drive, which was led by the Interact Society of RBHS (made up of 27 members), 16 members of which were directly involved with delivering the Easter eggs to the organisations.

Halday said that he believes that everyone who is in a position to give to others should do so, which is why all students, parents, and teachers at RBHS and RBPS were urged to donate. The school donated to organisations that aided society's most vulnerable persons.

"Orphans do not have families to care for them or spoil them on Easter. This is the same for residents of a nursing home, as their families either never celebrate with them or visit them anymore.

"Hospitalised children, whose families are often unable to visit them, people in disadvantaged communities often cannot afford to have a special day with their loved ones.

"The homeless, who have no family or friends to spend the Easter holiday with. It is honestly heartbreaking to think that so many people are just left out and alone on Easter, but hopefully, our friendly gesture of these Easter eggs made them feel cared for and loved."





Rainbows Meet Training & Development Foundation was one organisations that benefited from the Easter-egg drive. Based in one of the oldest informal settlements in the Western Cape, the organisation provides a nursery and several feeding scheme operations in the community of Vrygrond.

The employee at the organisation, Mymoena Scholtz, said that getting donations and Easter eggs is almost always a battle, and the schools' act of kindness served as an Easter blessing.

"The [humility] that students showed and the love and compassion in their eyes when working with the children was lovely to see. It shows a good value system and humanity when children can help less fortunate children when they have the means to do so."

The hospital administrator at the Maitland Cottage Children's Orthopaedic Hospital, Fiona Kunz, said that she was grateful for the donations they received from the school.

"We have about thirty child patients now. They were completely over the moon to receive Easter eggs. They are still having Easter eggs and will have enough for the rest of the week."

Heaven's nest orphanage, which is home to 18 disadvantaged children, expressed their gratitude to the school. Facility manager Zama Mbele said that it is not the first time the school has been of aid to them, as they usually make generous donations to the orphanage almost every holiday.



"We had a surprise Easter-egg donation from Rondebosch Boys High School, and it was quite a surprise. Due to the pandemic, we had told the children that there would be no Easter egg hunt. Unfortunately, when the school arrived, we were not there, and the pupils dropped the Easter egg boxes over the wall. We were so surprised to find Easter eggs on our property, collecting them like an Easter egg hunt."



Teacher in charge of the Interact Outreach Society at RBHS, Elizabeth Fraser, said that the interactive society is solely about out-reach, helping, and giving. Made up of roughly 40 pupils, the organisation takes on several projects a year aiming to utilise privilege to assist the needy.



Fraser said:

"As an adult and teacher, I think involving pupils in work like this builds an understanding of what humanity is. They [gain] humility when they see and experience empathy. I highly recommend other schools to engage young people in charitable causes."

With the hopes of securing a Mechanical Engineering spot at Stellenbosch, UCT, or Wits after his Matric year, Halday said he is happy he could put a smile on some people's faces this past Easter weekend, even if its one chocolate at a time.

