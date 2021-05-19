1h ago

Cape Town high school pupil suspended after setting fellow pupil's hair alight

Nicole McCain
A screengrab of the incident.
  • A Cape Town pupil has been suspended after allegedly setting a girl's hair alight.
  • The incident was caught on video, which has since gone viral.
  • The boy will face disciplinary action, the education department said.

A Belgravia High School pupil has been suspended for allegedly setting a fellow pupil's hair alight at the Cape Town school.

The incident, which took place on Monday, was captured on video which had since gone viral on social media.

The video shows the boy taunting the girl, before taking a lighter from another pupil, and setting her ponytail alight. The boy used his hand to douse the flame immediately after.

The incident appears to have been filmed by a fellow pupil, according to IOL.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton confirmed the department was aware of the incident.

"The school immediately investigated and took action when the incident occurred," said Merton.

"The learner was suspended as a precautionary measure pending a disciplinary hearing."

Merton added that the school provided counselling and support to the victim, and that the Representative Council of Learners (RCL) would embark on an anti-bullying campaign at the school.

Several bullying incidents were reported at schools around the county over the past few weeks.

In April, Limpopo teenager Lufuno Mavhunga took her own life after a video showing her being assaulted and bullied by a schoolmate went viral.

She overdosed on pills.

Later in the month, in the Eastern Cape, another video surfaced, this time depicting an Eastern Cape pupil being attacked by a fellow pupil. 

