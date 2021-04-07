34m ago

Cape Town hospital 'Covid-free' after last coronavirus patient discharged

Tammy Petersen
Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital On Wednesday discharged its last current Covid-19 patient. (Supplied)
  • Melomed Mitchells Plain on Wednesday discharged its last Covid-19 patient.
  • According to the hospital, while there may be more admissions in future, this was still a "key milestone".
  • In Mitchells Plain alone, 17 355 cases have been confirmed in the subdistrict since the outbreak.

As active coronavirus cases in the Western Cape declined overnight by over 200, a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday announced it was "Covid-free" after it discharged its last Covid-19 patient.

"Whilst we are mindful of the fact that there may be more Covid-19 admissions at the hospital in future, this key milestone is one that must not go unnoticed given the arduous journey that has been overcome in recent months," Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams said.

According to the hospital group, Melomed Mitchells Plain was one of the first hospitals in South Africa to admit and treat a Covid-19 positive patient - on 19 April 2020.

"It is now the first hospital in the Melomed group to currently have no Covid-19 patients currently admitted. Our other Melomed hospitals have also seen a massive decline in Covid-19 cases and should see most, if not all, Covid-19 patients discharged soon," Adams said in a statement.

"Whilst this is extremely encouraging, we are still very mindful and prepared for a potential third wave of infections that may occur."

According to the Western Cape government's Covid-19 dashboard, active cases in the province on Wednesday stood at 2 069, down from Tuesday's 2 270.

ALSO READ | 'This is a Titanic approaching': Street parties in Soweto shut down as residents flout Covid-19 rules

Overnight, 127 new cases were confirmed.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 280 817 people had been infected, while 11 480 died. A total of 267 208 recovered and 1 455 497 tests were completed.

In Mitchells Plain, 17 355 cases were confirmed, making it the subdistrict with the sixth highest number of cases.

In his weekly digicon last week, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said Covid-19 surveillance and data at the time showed that hospital admissions were down by 22% and deaths declined by 62%.

Covid-19 hospital occupancy at the time, stood at 10% in the metro, 15% in the George drainage area, 22% in Paarl and 21% in Worcester.

The Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope last week started admitting non-Covid patients, although the infrastructure would remain in place to be reactivated should a third wave require this, Winde said. 

Read more on:
western capecape towncoronavirus
