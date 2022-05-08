15m ago

Cape Town hospital shooting: Death toll rises to three

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A police constable has died on duty after a man shot him with his own weapon.
A police constable has died on duty after a man shot him with his own weapon.
Samantha lee-Jacobs

A 32-year-old police constable from Sea Point police station has died after being shot and seriously wounded in a shooting at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

READ | 2 patients shot dead, cop wounded at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the death of the police officer was confirmed by the hospital he was admitted to early on Sunday morning.

Police previously said the policeman had taken a 35-year-old suspect to New Somerset Hospital for medical attention when a man in the ward grabbed the police officer's firearm and shot him in the head.

somerset hospital
A patient under police guard was killed at Somerset Hospital on Saturday.

The man then shot two patients who were in his proximity.

Both died on the scene.

More to follow.


