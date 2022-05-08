Cape Town hospital shooting: Death toll rises to three

A 32-year-old police constable from Sea Point police station has died after being shot and seriously wounded in a shooting at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the death of the police officer was confirmed by the hospital he was admitted to early on Sunday morning.

Police previously said the policeman had taken a 35-year-old suspect to New Somerset Hospital for medical attention when a man in the ward grabbed the police officer's firearm and shot him in the head.

The man then shot two patients who were in his proximity.

Both died on the scene.

More to follow.





