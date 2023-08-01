Cape Town impoundment: Live rounds fired, officer assaulted as taxi drivers clash with traffic cops

Cape Town taxi drivers and law enforcement officials clashed on Tuesday afternoon after several minibuses were impounded around the CBD.

The City said taxi drivers assembled at the rank and assaulted a traffic officer, and also blockaded the exit route.

There was a gridlock in the area as disgruntled taxi drivers prevented their colleagues from entering the rank.

Police, along with metro officers, shot stun grenades at taxi drivers, while the City said live rounds were fired at officers.



More to follow.



