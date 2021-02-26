Cape Town International Airport renaming shelved - report

The intended name change of Cape Town International Airport has been shelved three years after a public consultation process began.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture told the Cape Times no consensus had been reached during the public consultation process and it would be abandoned.

Political lobbying had made late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's name a favourite for the renaming, with ANC national executive committee member Nocawe Mafu saying it was the top pick while at a party dialogue at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg in March last year.

In a speech at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral, EFF leader Julius Malema also called for the airport to be named after her.

The decision to abandon the name change comes after Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa gazetted the renaming of several Eastern Cape towns and airports despite opposing submissions.

On Tuesday, Mthethwa officially approved the name change of Port Elizabeth International Airport to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, as well as the name change of East London Airport to King Phalo Airport.

Uitenhage has been renamed Kariega, Port Elizabeth is now Gqeberha and King William's Town has been renamed Qonce.

