Cape Town lawyer allegedly found in possession of drugs for his client while in court

A Cape Town lawyer has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of mandrax tablets worth R9 600, which is believed to have been meant for a client he was representing.



The 39-year-old from Khayelitsha was arrested in the Bellville Regional Court on Wednesday after a court orderly became suspicious of a green plastic bag he was carrying.

"During the court proceedings, the lawyer was excused by the presiding magistrate due to the suspicion that he was intoxicated.

"As he left the court, the court orderly followed him and conducted a search which resulted in the discovery of 200 mandrax tablets and tik with a combined street value of R9 600 in the green plastic bag he was carrying with him," said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut added the police were investigating the case and the lawyer was due to appear in the same court soon.