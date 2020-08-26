Cape Town lockdown evictions: R2 000 compensation, return of property among the court's orders

The High Court has granted an urgent interdict to stop the City of Cape Town from evicting people who have occupied land without permission during the lockdown.

The interdict means the City cannot evict people from structures without a court order.

It intends appealing the interim order, saying it would "open the floodgates on illegal land invasions".

The Western Cape High Court has granted an urgent interdict to stop the City of Cape Town from evicting people who have occupied vacant land without permission during the lockdown.

The judgment by judges Yasmin Meer and Rosheni Allie has set out conditions the City and police must abide by.

The next leg of the case is set to be heard in October when the SA Human Rights Commission intends arguing whether the City should provide temporary accommodation for those evicted in terms of a court order.

The application came after the widely publicised eviction of a naked Bulelani Qolani from his shack in Cape Town as well as evictions in Hangberg, Hout Bay, and Kommetjie Location in Ocean View during the lockdown.

The City intends appealing the decision, with Mayor Dan Plato contending in a statement it would open the floodgates to illegal land invasions, leading to a breakdown in law and order.

The mayco member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, told News24 the City had adhered to the law regarding evictions.

The judgment is being studied as the City believes it attempts to go further than the Constitution and the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.

The police said they were studying the judgment before commenting on it.